Ferrari has sold more than 10,000 cars for the first time

Image: Ferrari

Ferrari is working on his first SUV, stupid name and all, unnecessary battles and such. It is a move where automakers such as Aston Martin, Lamborghini and Bentley have gone to make more money in recent years. The difference is that Ferrari is doing fine without him.

Ferrari announced on Tuesday that it achieved 699 million euros in net profit in 2019, or $ 771 million at current exchange rates, an improvement of eight percent compared to 2018. But the most important number was the total sales of more than 10,131 cars, or around 10 percent more than in 2018, when the brand shipped 9,251 vehicles.

That made 2019 the first year that Ferrari sold a number of five-digit vehicles, and the evidence for now that its strategy planning to introduce 15 new models between last year and 2022 is bearing fruit. Ferrari delivered its first hybrid model, the F90 Stradale, together with four other new cars last year. Meanwhile, the SUV is expected sometime next year, along with some other cars that are likely to be very fast and very red.

Van Bloomberg:

[Louis Camilleri Chief Executive Officer], a former Philip Morris International Inc. executive, is renewing Ferrari models so that the company can raise average vehicle prices. At the same time, he takes a long goal from former chairman Sergio Marchionne, who died in 2018: transform Ferrari into a fully-fledged luxury brand.

Investors love Camiller’s strategy – Ferrari shares have risen more than 40% since becoming CEO – although analysts say he is clearly taking a cautious approach to earnings prospects for one of the most iconic brands in the world.

Camilleri’s strategy seems to be to make Ferrari a little less exclusive and more sustainable a brand, as opposed to the principles on which it was based, which was a hobby horse to finance Enzo Ferrari’s racing ambitions, and later on an excuse to get rid of extra Fiat wiper rods that would otherwise be lying around.

In Asia in particular, this new plan “making more cars that people want to buy” seems to be bearing fruit:

Sales in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan increased by 20% in 2019. That growth appropriate to this year can be difficult due to the economic impact of the deadly corona virus.

The insatiable appetite of the rich in the world has already shown us comparable increases in production for many Ferrari contemporaries. Bentleys are not things that you see only once or twice a year at weddings; they are now like Camrys in Los Angeles. Lamborghinis are not only noticed when you are in Miami Beach; they fill the garage of every YouTuber.

Bugatti exists in an extreme case.

More Ferraris everywhere are not a bad thing, unless you are a Ferrari owner and you are worried about the value of your car or something. In that case I suspect that that question has always been primarily academic.

.