Ferrari doesn’t have the rights to the Purosangue name, so getting it is now a charity

As early as 2018, Ferrari announced that they were working on a crossover called Purosangue.

The Purosangue nickname, named after the Italian word for thoroughbred, was a logical choice for the brand because its logo depicts a dancing horse. There is only one problem: the Purosangue name is already in use.

According to the Financial Times, Ferrari is now suing the Purosangue Foundation, an anti-doping group that has existed since 2011.

Although the Purosangue Foundation isn’t a household name, they have teamed up with Adidas on a range of clothing that includes everything from backpacks to shoes. This could make Ferrari’s argument a tough one, and the foundation doesn’t back off.

Instead, they sought conversations with Ferrari. These didn’t go anywhere, so they blocked the automaker’s trademark registration in Europe. This triggered the current lawsuit, which will go to court on March 5.

The foundation’s lawyer told the publication that the lawsuit was “David versus Goliath” and dismissed the claim that the name Purosangue was not used all the time. The founder of the charity, Max Monteforte, was understandably upset and told the Financial Times that this was an “injustice.” He continued: “Why should we give up our identity? You should have checked it first. “

It is hard to argue with Monteforte’s feeling, but Ferrari has a history of aggressively dealing with litigation and protecting its identity. Just last year, the automaker threatened to sue the owner of an 812 Superfast after putting a picture of his company’s shoes on the back of the car. At that time, Ferrari’s lawyers accused Philipp Plein of “illegally using the goodwill of their brands” and “leading a lifestyle that is completely contrary to Ferrari’s brand perception”.

The Purosangue crossover is slated to launch next year and run on a modified version of the Roma platform. The company hasn’t said much about the model, but speculation suggests it could have a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Renderings courtesy of Laco Design