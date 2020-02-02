Fernando Alonso’s 2020 Indy Car will not receive a Honda Power: Report

Photo: Darron Cummings (AP)

A few days after reports suggested that F1 and Le Mans champion Fernando Alonso’s 2020 Indy 500 attempt would be Honda-powered, things look different. If Alonso wants to make his triple crown race this year, he has to do it with a Chevy engine behind him.

After not qualifying for the race with a 0.02 second last year, while driving for McLaren with Chevy power last year, the Spaniard was disappointed, but not discouraged from making another attempt this year.

Now, with a more or less successful Dakar appearance behind him this year, Alonso was ready to give Indianapolis another chance. Less than a month ago, Racer spoke to Michael Andretti, who suggested that his team was looking forward to returning Alonso in 2020 with Honda power.

The only thing that stood between the driver and another chance at the Triple Crown with Andretti and Honda was the automaker, who had been feeling Alonso repeatedly for years since his problems with the Honda engine in his McLaren F1 car in 2017. Since then , the failure of his Honda-powered car in Indianapolis that year, as well as his bond with Toyota for his efforts at Le Mans and Dakar, continue to disrupt springs with Honda.

It seems that this all came to a head when Racer reported that Honda had chosen to abandon an arrangement with Andretti Autosport and the Spanish driver just before the deal was expected to be announced last week.

Just a few months after the race, this announcement will shake things up in Indycar as speculation as to who will fill the Andretti car seat and which team will bring Alonso. Hopefully Alonso can find something to drive in May, even if he is not going to do an entire season.

.