Fernando Alonso splits from McLaren and is now a free agent

Fernando Alonso and McLaren broke ties, leaving the Spaniard as a free agent still with his ambition to win the Indy 500.

Alonso first raced for McLaren at the 2007 Formula 1 World Championship before working for the Renault and Ferrari teams. He returned to McLaren in 2015 and stayed there for four seasons in the hopes that the Woking-based company would return to form. This was not the case.

The Spaniard also raced for McLaren-Honda-Andretti in the 2017 Indy 500 and made a comeback for McLaren Racing in the 2019 Indy 500, but sadly failed to qualify for the race. Alonso’s contract expired at the end of 2019 and the decision was made not to renew it.

“Fernando is a world class competitor and we wish him well in the future,” said a team spokesperson. “Although our relationship has come to a natural conclusion, he will still be part of the McLaren family.”

However, this 38-year-old man will not disappear in retirement. In fact, Alonso recently completed its first Dakar rally with Toyota, finishing 13th overall.

Although the two-time Formula 1 world champion has yet to sign an agreement for this year’s Indy 500, he is expected to race for Andretti Autosport. Team boss Michael Andretti acknowledged his interest in recruiting Alonso to F1i earlier this month.

“We want it to happen, and I just have to find a way to finance it,” he said. “I think we can find a sponsor, but should I roll the dice, sign it and then hope to get it funded?” I really like working with him and I want that to happen. “