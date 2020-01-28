Fernandinho signs contract extension with Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has signed a one-year contract with which he will remain with the club until summer 2021.

The Brazilian international has been the linchpin of city midfield in recent years, while closing a gap in the defense center this season.

Since joining the club in 2013, the 34-year-old has won three Premier League titles, four League Cups, an FA Cup and two Community Shields.

Fernandinho was pleased to sign the new contract.

“This is the best possible news,” said Fernandinho. I would like to take this opportunity to express how grateful I am to my teammates and to those in the back room here at City.

“This business would not be possible without them. I sincerely thank each and every one of them. I enjoyed every second of my time at City.”

After winning the City FA Cup this weekend, manager Pep Guardiola questioned the team’s support after 39,223 spectators defeated Fulham.

Fernandinho, however, has striven to highlight the support he has received since becoming Premier League champion.

“I never expected to have such a meaningful relationship with the club and fans, but it happened and I’m grateful every day,” added Fernandinho.

“Our fans are incredible; I am so happy that I will be playing for them for a year longer. I feel their love and passion and it truly helps me to do myself.

“I am now concentrating on ensuring that we continue to be successful. My time here was adorned with cutlery, but under Pep’s guidance we really accelerated.

“I want it to stay that way for as long as possible.”

The director of Football Txiki Begiristain believes that the presence of the experienced midfielder in the cabin is of great value to the less experienced players in the squad.

“This new agreement reflects Fernandinho’s quality and commitment,” said Begiristain. “He’s not just a top professional and one of the best football players in the world, he’s a fantastic person who sets a good example every day.

“We have a talented young squad – but it is vital that he is complemented by seasoned Fernandinho players.

“What he brings in terms of leadership and professionalism is appreciated by everyone in the football club.

“He is a player of outstanding technical quality and his appreciation of the game allows him to play several positions. He is also a player without ego, someone who appreciates his teammates and recognizes the importance of the squad.”