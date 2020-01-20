Sporting Lisbon head coach Silas admits that he doesn’t know if Manchester United scorer Bruno Fernandes will play for the club again.

The 60 million euro midfielder was seen last night in the Lisbon derby – Benfica beat Sporting 2-0.

Silas hopes to hold on to Bruno, but admits that he understands the appeal of moving to England:

“So far we don’t know, and neither does Bruno. We will try to keep him for more games, but it is not up to us. The only wish I have is the best for him. I would prefer that he doesn’t go. “

“He is a player who wants to play in a league that is superior to ours. Which player would not want to play in the Premier League? It is difficult to say that he does not want to go.”

“Bruno deserves to play in such leagues, and the best is this. If he’s one of the best, he has to be there.”

The Sporting manager also admitted that he doesn’t know whether Bruno will be available for the cup game against Braga this week:

“I don’t know. I will prepare for the game with Bruno, from now on I don’t know what will happen. He is a player who wants to play in a league that is superior to ours. It is difficult.” to tell him don’t go. ‘