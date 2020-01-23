Fergie Jenkins, born in Chatham, warmly welcomes Larry Walker as the second Canadian in Cooperstown

Larry Walker, left, receives congratulations from Fergie Jenkins with his introduction to the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame at St. Marys, Ont., On June 20, 2009. (File Photo)

CHATHAM – Fergie Jenkins is happy that he is no longer the only member of his exclusive club.

The legendary pitcher from Chatham is now one of two Canadians in the National Baseball Hall of Fame after the election of former Montreal Expos-outfielder Larry Walker.

“I’ve been saying for a long time that I want some company,” Jenkins said with a smile on Wednesday. “It took 29 years.”

Jenkins was initiated in 1991 for a 19-year Major League career with seven seasons with 20 wins and the 1971 National League Cy Young Award.

Walker, who also played for the Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals, was voted on Tuesday by receiving 76.6 percent of the votes in his 10th and final qualifying season. He needed 75 percent.

“I’m pretty happy for him,” Jenkins said. “It took a long time, but he finally got it.”

Fergie Jenkins hands over the ball that was used for the first pitch that marked the opening of the newly renovated Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in St. Marys. Photo taken on April 25, 2019. (Cory Smith / Postmedia Network)

Also chosen was former New York Yankee shortstop Derek Jeter, who was one vote shy of being a unanimous selection in his first year on the vote.

Jenkins met Walker in 2009 when the resident of Maple Ridge, B.C., was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in St. Marys.

The former Chicago Cub pitcher is planning to play on Sunday, July 26 in Cooperstown, N.Y. when Walker is welcomed into the world’s largest baseball sanctuary.

“The nice thing about it is that it’s always good to have company,” Jenkins said. “He deserves it. He had a great career.”

Walker had 383 home runs, 1,311 RBIs, 230 stolen bases and a .313 batting average in his 17-year career to deal with a .400 on-base percentage and .565 slugging percentage. He won seven gold gloves.

“I hardly remember the moment, I was floating a little in the air,” Walker on the MLB network said about his telephone conversation with the Hall of Fame. “Many things came to my mind when the phone rang and while I heard what was being said to me.

“As a Canadian, it was a proud moment for me to represent my country and to participate in the Hall of Fame with Ferguson Jenkins.”

Walker enters the hall with a Rockies cap on. He played 9½ seasons in Colorado, where he won the 1997 NL MVP Award and three batting titles.

He started concentrating on baseball when his hockey career didn’t come out. He had two failed tryouts with the Regina Pats of the WHL.

“Being Canadian, you were born into this world with a stick in your hand and skates at your feet,” Walker said on the MLB network. “That was how I was as a child. You played hockey and that’s all that really mattered.

“When hockey didn’t go the way I wanted it, I thought baseball was more or less like the story I’ve always told. In the beginning I didn’t work hard on baseball until I realized I was a little skilled at it.”

Larry Walker speaks with the media after being elected in the 2020 National Baseball Hall of Fame class on Thursday in New York City. The induction ceremony of the National Baseball Hall of Fame will be held on July 26, 2020 in Cooperstown, NY. (Photo by Mike Stobe / Getty Images)

Jenkins also grew up on hockey. He was a defender in Chatham.

“As a child, everyone grew up to the Sr. Maroons because they won the (Allan) Cup,” he said of the Canadian senior hockey champions of 1960.

Jenkins signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1962, who traded him to the Cubs in 1966. He later played for the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox.

He retired for the 1984 season with a career record of 284-226, 3.34 ERA and 3,192 strikeouts.

The next Canadian in the Gallery of Honor could be the first baseman of Cincinnati Reds Joey Votto, Jenkins said. The resident of Toronto was the NL MVP of 2010 and is in 17th place in baseball history with a .421 on-base percentage.

Jenkins led Votto, who was then in double-A, in the World team during the All-Star Futures Game 2006 in Pittsburgh.

“I think when Joey Votto retires, he has to get pretty good grades,” Jenkins said. “He will probably get the chance to vote and maybe also in the Gallery of Honor.”

The 2020 class also includes former catcher Ted Simmons and late union leader Marvin Miller, who were elected by the Modern Baseball Era Committee in December.

“It should be a pretty good class of guys,” said Jenkins, who moved to Texas after selling his house in Anthem, Ariz.