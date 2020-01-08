Fencing scale Venezuela opposition leader fuels his mojo again

Loading...

CARACAS, Venezuela – In a fresh black suit with a bright blue tie, Juan Guaidó pushed and pushed himself through a row of national guards, lined with rows of helmets, cursing and reprimanding them as schoolchildren blocking him from entering the Venezuela Congress.

“You can’t decide who’s coming in!” He shouted and pulled his face close to the young man who was blocking access to the elegant halls of the legislator.

In the last few days, the opposition leader who took thousands of Venezuelans to the streets last year to see his pace buzzing steadily while President Nicolás Maduro remains firmly in power has recovered his mojo.

Images of the man recognized by the US and more than 50 other countries as the rightful president of Venezuela who takes the pointy iron gate of the National Assembly, struggles with national guardsmen and takes a spicy oath, shouted at a darkened congress without electricity works, its base seem once again.

“Today he is again the star,” said Luis Vicente León, president of Datanalisis, a polling company based in Caracas. But the analyst added, “It’s not enough. He has to convert his potential energy into kinetic energy.”

The 36-year-old legislator has a lot of peace of mind: whether he can cash in on the new momentum, determine whether the flag movement of the opposition reinvents itself or floats on the sidelines of history.

An important test comes later this week when Venezuelans decide whether or not to heed his call for a new round of protests. Many are skeptical that Guaidó can still mobilize large numbers. An estimated 4.5 million people have fled the country, most likely protesting. Countless others are too busy trying to provide basic needs such as finding food and medicine for a demonstration that may not change anything.

Guaidó will also have to unite disparate opposition groups that reunited to re-elect him as head of the National Assembly on whether or not to participate in this year’s parliamentary elections. So far, the opposition has not formulated a common strategy. Many are tired of taking part in a vote with Maduro still in power, pointing out that the current National Electoral Council is still heavily stacked in favor of the president.

Others note that if it doesn’t run, the government of Maduro can gain control over what many see as the last democratic institution of Venezuela.

In the middle is Guaidó, who seems to pull a page in his new fighting stance from the epic, age-old story of David and Goliath about the virtuous underdog who comes to the rescue.

“Regaining momentum is important,” said Maryhen Jiménez, a Venezuela-born political teacher at Oxford University. “But then there is the other side of the story, that is the passion of Venezuelans for a hero.”

Guaidó jumped into the international spotlight almost a year ago when he climbed onto a stage before thousands of Venezuelans filled densely packed city blocks to declare himself an interim president of the besieged nation because it was his constitutional right to step in because the re-election of Maduro not lawful.

The previously unknown backbencher was immediately recognized by US President Donald Trump and dozens of other countries that stretched from Ecuador to Estonia.

He led a powerful street campaign, but a series of mistakes turned out to be expensive.

In February, he crept into Colombia and challenged an order from the Supreme Court that prohibited him from leaving the country to oversee the arrival of international humanitarian aid in Venezuela. But state security forces refused to let the goods in and to remain loyal to Maduro, who had forbidden them to allow supplies across the border.

Then there was a blunder attempt to cause a military uprising at the end of April. Although a few dozen soldiers joined Guaidó and his mentor, Leopoldo López, urging the country’s forces to turn against Maduro, most remained in their barracks.

Forced to negotiate, Guaidó and the Maduro government sat down for talks in Barbados, mediated by Norway, which began promisingly but went nowhere. A series of corruption scandals involved alleged misuse of funds for abandoned soldiers and opposition legislators secretly bidding government allies left the opposition bruised.

In December, Guaidó’s approval score had dropped to 38 percent, against a high of 61 percent 10 months earlier, León said.

Not only had the Venezuelans become suspicious of Guaidó, they had also steadily lost the confidence that the unpopular government of Maduro could be removed. While more than 70 percent in polls said in February that they believed there would be a change within three months, by December only 21 percent were optimistic, León said.

Sunday was expected to be more of the same: a token of favor in favor of the renewed election of Guaidó as head of the National Assembly, with some abstention or vote against by factions angry with his leadership.

Instead it turned into a sinking moment.

Thick rows of green uniformed national guards blocked Guaidó and other opposition legislators from entering. At one point he tried to scale the fence of the National Assembly, but was pulled down the tail of his suit.

Inside, Luis Parra, a one-time Guaidó ally expelled by an opposition party because he supposedly took bribes to favor government officials, said he was the new president of the National Assembly and claimed to have collected 81 votes from 150 legislators present. a detailed overview has not been provided.

Separately, Guaidó held a session at a Venezuelan newspaper in which the opposition says he received 100 votes, including from some of his skeptics.

When Parra tried to hold a session on Tuesday, Guaidó and a caravan of legislators’ defenders rushed past national guards and forced into the legislative building, causing Maduro-backed leaders to climb inside.

“Today, lawmakers won the Venezuelan people,” Guaidó said triumphantly.

But how long would it take?

In some respects little or nothing has changed: Maduro still has control over the army and the support of powerful institutions such as the Supreme Court, while Guaidó leads a largely powerless institution without the ability to implement its proposals.

“Once the dust is dissolved, he continues to face the same challenges,” said Diego Moya Ocampos, a political risk analyst.

In one potentially promising sign, there have been no spontaneous protests in Sunday’s aftermath, suggesting that public anger over Maduro’s attempt to seize power could be limited, or at least too focused on other urgent matters .

Yet Moya Ocampos said he would expect Guaidó to be more powerful in the days when he practiced rhetoric. Guaidó’s decision to leave the company of his mentor, Voluntad Popular, could also free him to make more courageous movements.

“I think we are going to see a more independent Guaidó, more autonomous in its actions and getting back on track,” said Moya Ocampos.

Proponents such as Eduardo Bravo, an actor and activist, said they are excited to see the opposition leader take riskier actions to save his moment.

“He knew he had to do something decisive that would generate emotion, because this is an emotional country,” said Bravo [49] on Wednesday. “It was like seeing democracy say,” I am here and I come in because this is my space. “

An active protester, Bravo said he considered Guaidó’s actions a “180 degree” shift.

“It’s filled with hope people who felt very cheated,” said Bravo. “We will see it on the street in the coming weeks when people show up again.”

Armario reported from Bogota, Colombia.

Christine Armario and Fabiola Sanchez, The Associated Press