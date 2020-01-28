Female suspect wanted in parking places

The police are looking for a suspect in a few attacks on parking places in the Bayshore shopping center on 11 January.

Ottawa police services

The Ottawa police are seeking public assistance in finding a suspect after two people were abused on January 11 after a parking conflict at the Bayshore shopping center.

Police said the incident occurred at around 2 p.m. when a woman driving a dark-colored SUV hit an unoccupied parked vehicle.

The suspect then attacked a witness and tried to steal the victim’s phone. She would then have attacked a second witness and tried to steal their phone.

The suspect then fled the area.

The suspect was described as a “Middle Eastern” descent, 165 feet long with an average length.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call West Division Detectives at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.

Anonymous tips can be given free of charge to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

