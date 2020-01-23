Female football players are more likely to have medical assessments after paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

According to Dr. Michael Cusimano, lead investigator of the study and a neurosurgeon at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, may have the differences in the way head collision events are handled between the two genders.

“In the ladies game, all referees are women. So we think there might be a cultural aspect. I think that could play a role, “said Cusimano. “I think there may be an increased awareness because there is a certain heightened report of the concussion of women.

“So we think these are probably important reasons why it might be a little higher, but really, neither sex really gets enough.”

Cusimano suggested enhancing the role of video assistant referees, hiring independent medical assessors, or allowing temporary player replacements to allow sufficient time for medical assessments.

“I think we need to take some action here. We have watched three men’s elite tournaments – two World Cups and the European Championship – and now the Women’s World Cup and we are constantly finding the same things, “Cusimano said.” I think we need a culture change.

“I think it also depends on the people who finance the sport, and the sponsors of these high-level tournaments should be called upon to state that the health of players is crucial. We don’t just have to pay lip service because we constantly hear from groups and organizations that the health of players is of the utmost importance. “

An investigation into the cause of concussions in football by researchers at St. Michael’s Hospital in March 2019 showed that most head traumas were caused by contact between players.

