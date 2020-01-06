Female directors snubbed at Golden Globes 2020

Loading...

Goodbye writer and director Lulu Wang at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

When Ricky Gervais, host of Golden Globes, pointed out that no women were nominated for the best director at the show on January 5 this year, the joke fell flat. “I have had a word with the Hollywood Press, and they have guaranteed that this will never happen again,” he said. “By working with all major studios, (the HFPA) agreed to go back to what it was like when they didn’t even hire female directors. That will solve the problem.” There were some vague, half-hearted laughter from the audience in the ballroom at the Beverly Hilton, but it’s an old joke. That it will remain relevant in 2020, probably getting uncomfortably close to home for the power brokers in the room who can change that fact, and as simply too depressing for others to seem funny.

After all, it was two years ago that Natalie Portman made a pointed count for the lack of women recognized in the category when she presented Ron Howard as the best director: “And here,” she joked, “are the fully male nominees.” It was also two years ago that Time’s Up was formed and the activists and allies made an important red carpet declaration with the Golden Globes, who demanded gender parity and freedom from intimidation and discrimination. When I asked directors and actors on this year’s show what has changed since then, the answer was quite a bit. . . but not nearly enough.

“What has changed is that I have found that sets are much safer,” GoodbyeThe director, Lulu Wang, told me on the red carpet before the show. “People are much more careful, which is great. What still needs to change is that people have to keep investigating their unconscious prejudices; how they see administrators, who they regard as an author.”

Wedding story writer-director Noah Baumbach, and partner of Greta Gerwig, said that despite the lack of recognition, women were behind some of the 2019 films he loved most. “I can’t talk about the process of the (Hollywood Foreign Press Association), but I can say that so many of my favorite films were made by women this year,” he told me. “Greta, a masterpiece. Lulu Wang’s Goodbye is just remarkable and you have seen Joanna Hogg’s film The souvenir? It’s really great, and it’s exciting to see such movies. “

The simple fact is that many of the critically acclaimed films and blockbusters of last year were helped by women. Although none of those creatives deserved a director’s nomination at the Globes, their projects and actors won many of their own nods and victories. Wang’s Goodbye. Gerwig’s Little women. Lorene Scafaria’s hustlers. Marielle Heller’s A nice day in the neighborhood. We can continue.

I have been discussing the Golden Globes for almost a decade, and during that time only two women have earned director nominations: Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker in 2013 and Ava DuVernay Selma in 2015. This long-standing lack of recognition is yet another example of a lack of gender, racial and LGBTQ + inclusion in the price season and the industry in general. Most of the Globes winners this year were white, and when DuVernay earned her 2015 wink, she became the first black woman to earn a best director nomination at the Globes.

According to a new report from the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative of the University of Southern California, women who are making great strides this year have made great progress. In 2019, 12 of the 100 best-earning films were helped by women, most since 2007, when the study started keeping these statistics. Yet that percentage is far from parity, and women of color made up only four of those 12 directors.

Tina Tchen, CEO of Time’s Up, shared a statement about the lack of women recognized for their direction on the day of the award ceremony. “Even during this year’s Golden Globes, which honored so many talented women in our community, there is not a single best director nominee who is a woman, despite a record number of women-directed films in the past year,” she said. “As the Golden Globes of today shows, women – and especially women of color – are always pushed to the sidelines by a system that stops women, on the screen and out. The omission of women is not only a problem with Golden Globes – it is a sector-wide crisis and it is unacceptable. ”

As Tchen said, the failure of the Globes to recognize women behind the camera is a bigger problem than the award season. Yet it is a problem that is much easier to solve than, say, institutionalized sexism itself. With the 2020 Oscar nominations on January 13, we may see that some errors from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have been corrected. Because, as the reaction last night showed, the constant lack of attention to the real – and really good – contributions of women who direct is simply not funny.