Female directors have been frozen out of this year’s Oscars and are stealing the show’s ads – Adweek

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday. And a man becomes Best Director because this year only men were nominated in a tradition that has resulted in only five Oscar nominations for female directors. The male-dominated category was the subject of a viral Issa Rae joke when the uncertain creator said “Congratulations to these men” in an official Oscar-Noms announcement video.

Mojo Supermarket was there with a biting campaign reminding movie fans of how little talent was left out of the ceremony. The agency’s GiveHerABreak campaign uses an online Oscar-making portal to replace commercials and instead fills breaks with trailers for more than a dozen of the desirable and blockbuster films made by women last year.

The slogan for the campaign is: “You stole our Oscars. We stole your ads. “

The potential to influence the market is very real. Around 80% of consumer purchases are made by women. According to a February 2019 study, women are twice as likely to see Academy Awards as men.

Given that women determine both the ratings and reach of the event’s consumer market, it’s a miracle that critically acclaimed films like Booksmart (directed by Olivia Wilde), Queen and Slim (Melina Matsoukas), Little Women (Greta Gerwig) and The Farewell (Lulu) Wang) and the box office hit Hustlers (Lorena Scarfaria) did not manage the cut for the directory category. In Gerwig’s case, it is particularly surprising that Little Women fights in the categories of Best Film, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay and other categories. Overall, very few colored people are represented in this year’s Oscar nominations, which gives the impression that 2020 is a regression of the gradual progress of diversity, which was initiated by campaigns such as #OscarsSoWhite and Time’s Up.

The GiveHerABreak portal – a “live” button on its website – is a middle finger for academy voters who collectively insult female directors and at the same time allow viewers to follow the ceremony in a completely legal manner. You still need to enter ABC or cable credentials to watch the show, but if the show pauses for ads, your screen will be filled with YouTube trailers for a long list of films directed by women – none of which have been nominated for Best Director ,

A screenshot of Instagram stories from the GiveHerABreak profile.

Mojo supermarket

“We currently have a list of 200 films that were shot last year that could be considered the best director,” said Emily Berger, senior creative at Mojo Supermarket, to Adweek.

The agency does not work in a vacuum, but works with groups that Berger said they know better.

“The Film Fatales organization was a great help to us in compiling our extensive film list and supported the campaign,” said Berger. “Both Women In Film and Free The Bid were a big help. Alma Har’el, one of our favorite directors, helped us speak out. We work with a network of female directors to shorten the list and ensure that we recognize great talent. “

Mojo Supermarket founder and former creative director of Droga5, Mo Said, noted that the project represents a step in a new direction for an agency that typically works with brands.

“Even though we usually advertise during the Oscars, this problem is much bigger than we are,” said Said, whose agency staff is 50 percent women and 50 percent immigrants, in a press release on Friday. “There are millions of women who make incredible films but don’t get the same break from this misogynistic industry. We wanted to fix that.”

The agency not only remedies the lack of visibility that the Oscars provide the directors, but also starts a hot online conversation about the hashtag #GiveHerABreak. On Friday, film industry professionals, gender equality advocates and critics presented the project on social media.

