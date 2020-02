Female athletes are more likely than men to rupture ACL

Updated: 12:00 AM EST 10 February 2020

MARIA: FIVE ON YOUR HEALTH. IF YOUR DAUGHTER PLAYS SPORT, SHE IS MORE AS HER ACL SHAVER THAN YOUR SON. ED: IT IS IN FACT EIGHT EIGHT TIME THAT MORE CAN BE HAPPENED. BUT AS EMILY RIEMER REPORTS THERE ARE STEPS TO TAKE REDUCE THAT RISK. >> I want you to sink into that hip, so bend the knee, reach the hip level. EMILY: THIS MAY BE A PHYSICAL THERAPY SITTING, BUT IT IS ALSO A TRAINING FOR MADIE MAJERNIK. >> HOW DOES IT FEEL? EMILY: THE NOBLE AND GRENOUGH LACROSSE PLAYER GETS HER FEET AFTER A SEASON ENDING LAST INJURY. >> I planted and turned it around and felt it, MY AC EMILY IT WAS A NON-CONTACT: INJURY, LIKE THE RESULT OF SPECIFIC BALANCES IN THE BODY OF MADIE. AND SHE IS NOT ALONE. RESEARCH SHOWS FEMALE ATHLETES ARE 4 TO 8 TIME MORE TO SHAVE THEIR ACL THAN THEIR MALE PEARS. >> THE IMPORTANCE OF CONSCIOUSNESS IS CRITICAL FOR A YOUNG AGE EMILY: DR. Kelly MCINNIS IS A PHYSIATRIST AT MASSAL GENEAL HOSPITAL. SHE SAYS THAT CERTAIN MUSCLES ARE CARE FOR YOUNG WOMEN. BECAUSE THEIR BODY STRUCTURE AND FUNCTIONALLY DIFFERENT THAN MEN. >> WOMEN HAVE HORMONAL CHANGES THAT ARE OTHER THAN MEN. THE PELVIS IS LARGER AND SO AFFECTS A LOWER EXTREMITY MECHANIC WHEN WE THINK ABOUT HIP CONNECTION AND KNEE CONNECTION. EMILY: AND NOW THERE IS A NEW EFFORT AT MGH TO INCREASE Awareness. SPORTS MEDICINE PROGRAM OF THE WOMEN LAST LAST FALL. THE FOCUST ALSO ON INVESTIGATION AND MORE COOPERATION WITH DOCTORS TREATING YOUNG WOMEN >> I THINK MANY PEOPLE DON’T REACH THAT A LOT OF THIS CAN BE AVOIDED. EMILY DR. MIHO TANAKA HELP: START THE PROGRAM. HER HOPE IS ACHIEVING COACHES AND ATHLETES LIKE MADIE BEFORE THE DAMAGE IS REMOVED. THEY TEACH THE EXERCISES THAT CAN REDUCE THE RISK OF INJURY. >> A LOT OF THIS CAN BE BEAUTIFULLY INCLUDED IN A WARM YOU ARE REPORTED THAT YOU CAN REDUCE THE RISK BY 75%. EMILY: AND MADIE KNOWS HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF AND ITS TEAM SIZES. >> I CAN USE THAT KNOWLEDGE TO TRY AND AVOID IT HAPPENING TO OTHER PEOPLE. EMILY: MADIE IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HER HIGH SEASON THIS SPRING. AND PLANS TO ENTER THE UNIVERSITY OF CORNELL IN AUTUMN. SHE WILL ALSO PLAY THERE. FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE CENTER, GO TO OUR WEBS

Boston doctors are working to raise awareness of a striking fact: young female athletes are up to eight times more likely to tear their anterior cruciate ligament than their male peers.

