FEMA visits Racine, investigates “significant damage” caused by the winter storm

RACINE – Local and government officials rely on FEMA for disaster relief. This, almost four weeks after a winter storm caused destruction along the shores of Lake Michigan.

Whatever the weather, Paul Walquist makes it a point to stay active along the Racine coast.

“I like to walk along the lake, do some exercise and watch the waves,” said Walquist.

Walquist said it is an advantage that you live by the lake. But he is concerned about the long lifespan after the erosion and damage left by the winter storm in January.

“We don’t want to lose Gateway, lose the road. I think if they don’t do something, it will only get worse as long as the lake level stays that high,” Walquist said.

The waves claimed about 15 feet from the coastline in Racine. The damage is estimated at around $ 6.4 million. It is only part of the estimated $ 30 million damage that has been seen from Milwaukee to Kenosha provinces. It is also the reason why FEMA comes to visit.

“It is always important to ensure that our communities can perform the repairs they need to get their public infrastructure back in place,” said Andrew Beckett of Wisconsin Emergency Management.

City leaders led a tour of the damage on Tuesday, February 4. That included a stop near Myers Park – and a first look at how bad the storm was – as local and state leaders hope for federal help to resolve it.

“There is some significant damage out there, and we want to ensure that the provinces receive the help they can to ensure that those repairs are made,” Beckett said.

