FEMA officials inspect damage along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha

High winds from the recent storms pushed water ashore and damaged pillars in the South Shore Yacht Club in Milwaukee. (Photo: Michael Sears / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

While part of the snow has melted and the winds have calmed down, the damage caused by last winter’s winter storms continues.

Federal Emergency Management Agency officials are scheduled to be in Wisconsin on Tuesday to inspect infrastructure damage caused by the snowstorm that hit Southeast Wisconsin on January 10-12.

Sandy Jasmund, external affairs officer for FEMA, said the visit is the first step to determine whether the damage suffered meets the federal aid threshold.

“We are there to work hand in hand with the locals,” Jasmund said. “We will be there as long as necessary to look at the damage they want us to see.”

On Friday, Tony Evers asked FEMA to come to the state. He estimated the damage in the Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha provinces to be around $ 30 million.

After FEMA has assessed the damage, it is determined whether the financing can be used to repair any damage to the infrastructure.

The request from Evers comes after the district administrators from Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha asked the state to apply for FEMA assistance less than a week after the storm.

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said he is looking forward to working with FEMA “to address the infrastructure damage along Lake Michigan caused by recent storms.”

“FEMA takes the seriousness of this damage seriously, which has affected not only the property of the province, but several of our municipalities, and we look forward to getting our lakefront back with our federal partners to have so little impact on residents of Milwaukee County and taxpayers possible, “Abele said.

Milwaukee County officials estimate $ 10.7 million in damage to the provincial infrastructure.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said that Racine County officials work with local and state officials to ensure that FEMA has everything needed to make an accurate assessment.

“Our emergency management office has worked with local municipalities to compile the necessary information and we are pleased that FEMA will conduct a preliminary damage assessment,” said Delagrave.

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser thanked Evers for his “responsiveness to the situation.”

“We are grateful that FEMA will come to assess things and hope that federal assistance will become available if we repair the damage,” Kreuser said. “Kenosha County looks forward to working with our partners at national and federal level to find solutions to these and future challenges with our lakefront.”

