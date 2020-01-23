FEMA awards $ 2 million to St. Joseph County

St. Joseph County has received a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to buy and demolish 16 homes in flood-prone areas.

The county receives $ 2,162,080 in disaster risk reduction funds.

“The pre-disaster preparedness program enables communities to take critical mitigation measures to reduce or eliminate the risk of loss of life and property,” said James K. Joseph, FEMA Region V regional manager. “This project will reduce the financial impact on individuals and the community if future floods occur in this area. “

“These significant mitigation investments are critical to our efforts to help Indiana stay robust and prepared for disaster strikes. Some of these areas have a long history of flood damage and these local, state and federal partnerships are needed to find the right solutions, ”said Stephen Cox, Executive Director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

The grant covers 75 percent of the total project costs. St. Joseph County must pay the balance.