Felix Hernandez has signed a contract with the Atlanta Braves to promote them in the 2020 MLB season.

Hernandez, who has only been with the Seattle Mariners since joining the league, became an unrestricted free agent in the off-season. Now he’s going to try to be number 5 for the Braves.

According to MLB analyst Jon Heyman, Hernandez has agreed to an NRI deal, which means that he still has to fight for a place on the 40-man list.

An NRI is a non-squad participant who is not yet in the official squad but is still invited to spring training to try it out for the job. In this case, the Braves extend a $ 1 million offer should Hernandez prove that he deserves a place in the rotation.

This is a big deal as there have been a number of questions about what King Felix could do after spending so many years with the Mariners. He ended his time with a series of battles that prompted the team to take a new direction.

Last season, Hernandez took a 1-8 lead as a starter and went up the hill 15 times in an injured season. He posted a 6.40 ERA and a 1.535 whip, suggesting that his days as an ace might be behind him.

Hernandez is only 33 years old, but has covered many miles on his dominant right arm. This included winning the American League’s Cy Young Award 2010 while leading the league with 249 2/3 innings.

The year before, he finished the race with a 19: 5 record, a 2.49 ERA and a whip of 1.135, which earned him second place in the AL Cy Young poll.

The six-time AL All-Star now hopes that he can top up his career with a new franchise, and will accept a huge cut in wages to continue his major league career.

After earning just under $ 28 million with the Mariners last season, he now wants to close a $ 1 million proof-it deal with the Braves.