Feeling the stress of online learning and endless worksheets? Try to find playing time

With schools closed for another two months in Massachusetts, parents are experiencing tension: because of lost income, childcare and learning time, broken homes, and unmet needs.

No expert advice could alleviate all this (very real) stress. But it may help to know that there have always been ways to learn outside the classroom. And a growing body of research shows that the game is uniquely suited to building certain strengths.

And some parents find that, after a lot of anguish, some of the playful adjustments described below help families transition and even thrive.

1. Give yourself a break.

For parents who feel overworked and under-supported, offering to play spinning may seem naive, even offensive.

Melissa Winchell does not want to overlook this fact: “There is abuse during the day – just these repetitive, boring tasks.” For Winchell, this means cleaning up accidents, dealing with outbursts and preparing medicines – all for the sake of her 10-year-old daughter, Moriah.

Both Winchell and her husband Jason are trained teachers. But Moriah has many complex diagnoses that still complicate time at home: from Down Syndrome and Autism to Oppositional Disorder.

Winchell says she learned early on that the game was “overcoming” keeping Moria calm and learning. But it also helped the overall atmosphere at her home in West Bridgewater.

The family is accustomed to playing card games at the dinner table – “because Moria does not stand still,” laughs Winchell.

But after a particularly rough last day, Winchell recalls, Moria got a silly game in the middle: “She breaks card jokes. And I thought – this is the first time I’ve laughed all day. Thank God for that! “

Linet Solis, a researcher on the Pedagogy of the Game project at Harvard University of Education, says that squares with one recent game play: can “reduce anxiety and stress” for both the child and the caregiver when both participate wholeheartedly.

2. Children I do learn through play – though we may not see it.

America is not exactly a world leader when it comes to playing. There is evidence that the time American children spend in unstructured play – especially outdoors – has shrunk significantly. So we can learn from Denmark, where, according to Bo Stern, “it is perfectly acceptable for children to explore and try things” as they see fit.

Thomsen is the director of game training at the LEGO Foundation in Denmark. He claims that research shows that the game has some discrete academic effects. For example, physical play can support understanding of numbers and causality, while role-play builds capacity with language and symbols.

Winchell and her husband saw her work. They start with one of Moria’s learning goals. “I’m throwing away the worksheet,” Winchell says, looking for a playful alternative. For money’s sake, for example, they create a small showcase indoors – attaching home price tags to items while Jason runs a cash register for toys.

But Thomson says the game can help in less measurable ways. It can promote executive function and teach skills that are seen as vital to a knowledge-based economy – such as solving problems with unexpected means, developing self-sufficiency and “dealing with uncertainty”.

For Thomsen, the global pandemic emphasizes the need for education systems to embrace play – for now, remotely. “Unfortunately, now we need a lot of creativity to adapt the way we work,” he says.

3. Give your children more choice in things.

When Solis and Ben Mardel, another Play pedagogical researcher, describe the best playful learning environments, they have something pretty definite.

Start with a learning objective. Then, instead of offering workouts or sharing content, encourage experimentation and imagination – always ask, “What if we tried this? What are the other options? “Mardel says. A good game often has a storyline and a social dimension. And, most importantly, kids have agency throughout.

Solis adds another key element: risk taking. If children try something new, parents should also have some skin in the game. “Putting kids in the kitchen can be very scary for (parents),” says Solis – especially this cool spring.

Nevertheless, Solis recommended that you take these risks when possible with the attitude: “Things may not work out, but then we will reevaluate – and try again.” If risk and failure are inevitable with the best types of game, according to to her, this is also adaptation – and a degree of grace.

4. The game may be risky. But this is not chaos.

Mardel urges his team not to encourage anarchy during closure. In other words, don’t “look at it like forty snow days:” do what you want! “

Instead, he suggests that, like jazz musicians, families could understand playfulness as an improvisational attitude. “In the past, you had some agreements about how you spend your days, what you do when you get home from school,” Mardell says. Now, “we have to rework these rules together.”

For many families, everyday needs – teleworking, groceries, meals and housework – are now bigger than ever.

But Solis says there are simple ways to bring the game into your mix. Set a weekly schedule and give your children voice power: If they get a break on TV, when should it happen? Indoor exercise is a must, but what form should it take? “And if there are tasks,” Solis added, “can they be involved in a dance party?”

For parents of children in early grades – say, from kindergarten through grade 3 – she recommended adding intervals of clean play, however short it might be, to each schedule. They can take the form of impromptu challenges to balance a metal spoon at the tip of your fingers with the news that for the next ten minutes, “the floor is lava.”

At Winchell’s home, baking – one of Moria’s favorite pastimes – is intertwined with faction teaching. (Courtesy of Melissa Winchell)

5. You are not alone.

Ellen Pack is President of Common Sense, a nonprofit that hopes to help families through the many media choices in the technological era.

In mid-March, common sense and dozens of partners assembled Wide Open School, a space to share content and activities online and offline. The activities are selected for their ability to support children’s development and are tailored to the age group.

The main premise of the site, according to Pack, is that “the most important thing is emotional well-being -” OK children? “

And so far, says Pack, parents have been most grateful for the site’s daily schedules, dynamic, daily activity menus. Some of them are purely academic: recommended shows, games and ebooks. But others are not.

“One of the biggest challenges families face is how to keep their children moving,” says Pack. So while preschoolers are “assigned” to dance with a man in a moose suit, middle school students are introduced to CrossFit and burpee.

Gathering at the Wide Open School, Pack says Sense has mainly played its long-standing “curatorial” role – managing families through the vast diversity of the Internet, with the promise: “you will be able to come … and find the highest quality resources. “

She does not expect parents to do every exercise on the schedule, but she hopes that they will feel relieved to have some kind of pattern to shape over their long days. “The philosophy is that you know your child best,” says Pack.

6. Screen time can be well spent time.

For many American children, the game now has a definite form: holding a phone, tablet or controller in front of a television. But while the video game world may still carry some stigma, Thomson warns against judging too quickly.

According to some new research from the LEGO Foundation, he recommends in particular games that “expand – where you create things” or are actively involved. This would mean preferring Minecraft or Scratch, a programming language for children over linear, repetitive games.

Thomson says, “there is a balance for everything.” Whether your child is lost in a real construction game or your favorite game, the goal is not to play it more than two or three hours at a time.

Finally, Thomson says, it may be “most important” for parents to remain engaged, even when excluded from their child’s favorite play. “A lot of parents’ distrust of the games is that they don’t really know what’s going on,” he says. Sit down with a play child and ask questions – “how’s that going? What are you trying to do? “- can mean a lot.

7. Embrace imperfection.

When Ben Mardel raised his two children, now adults, at Cambridge, he remembered seeing thoughtful, obedient parents upset and angry when faced with school or camp disadvantages.

And he’s sympathetic: “For many understandable reasons, as parents, we try to get it right.” But he also says that some types of parental perfectionism can color the way children – and that “in order to learn, you have to do errors. “

Returning to West Bridgewater, Winchell says that despite her embrace in teaching Moria, she is naturally a “controlling freak”: “highly structured, highly organized – I really reward efficiency.”

It was only after a decade with Moriah and even more with his older adoptive parents that the idea of ​​a tidy, predictable life came to Winchell as a “mirage”.

And so she learned to see wisdom in a playful look at her life as a mother. “As I learned to accept life, my children, my husband,” Winchell says, “I feel a sense of freedom – of my own expectation, of the expectations of others … It allows me to simply enjoy it.”