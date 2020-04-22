Feel Good season two – will there be a second series? – Scottish sun

FEEL Good is a semi-autobiographical rom-com that explores addiction and romance in the life of a comedian, Mae Martin.

The program produced by Channel 4 won critical acclaim after its first season, so will there be a second season?

Mae Martin is the star of Feel Good, Channel 4 produced by showCredit: Channel 4

Will there be a Feel Good season?

There has been no official confirmation of season two by Channel 4.

But the show’s main star and co-author, Mae Martin, were open to the idea, which made it possible.

He told NME: “Nothing is confirmed but we have many stories to tell.”

The first series attracts a surprising audience of half a million, so there is definitely demand for the second series.

But for viewers who missed the show on Channel 4, the good news is that it debuted on the Netflix streaming platform earlier this week.

There has been no official announcement for the second season of the event. Credit: Channel 4

What can happen next season?

The first series final leaves the door wide open for the second series.

Viewers see Mae spiral experiencing a devastating recurrence at the end of the first season, which means she needs to work hard to restore her life as before.

His love life is also left in chaos, and viewers will want to know if he has succeeded in fixing his current love triangle.

In the midst of chaos, one positive thing for Mae, is that her comedy career is likely to increase when the video from her set goes viral online and people start turning to look at her appearance, so it would be better to see if she can maintain momentum.

Star friend Lisa Kudrow plays Mae’s mother in Feel GoodCredit: Channel 4

What happened in the first season?

The series follows the recovery of addicts and comedian Mae, who tries to control her addicted behavior and her high sex drive that seems to control her life.

Mae Martin is a Canadian stand-up comedian and addict living in London who is loosely based on Martin himself.

Whenever the situation becomes extraordinary or she sees an opportunity to return to an old pattern, Mae hears a high ring in her ear like she has a brief concussion.

Mae tries not to lose herself when falling in love with George (Charlotte Ritchie), and tries to maintain calm.

For the most part, we see Mae stumbling day by day, trying to resist the temptations of habits that once controlled her entire life.

Feel Good has a variety of stars including Lisa Kudrow, who most viewers will know as Phoebe from the US sitcom, Friends.

Kudrow plays the role of Mae’s mother.