“Feel-Good Factor” – Sky Sports Man urges Celtic Board to hand over the Key Man New Deal

CHARLIE NICHOLAS has called on the Celtic board to give support a big boost towards the last part of the season by turning in Odsonne Edouard, making the Frenchman the top earner of the club.

Celtic fans want Eddy to stay as long as possible, but there is a certain amount of pragmatism involved and we know he could go this summer if the Celtic board sees a song they like.

Nicholas was full of praise for the Frenchman and claimed that he would surpass Moussa Dembele.

“If I were Celtic, I’d like to add that feel-good factor by giving it a new contract.” Charlie wrote in his Express Column as quoted by SunSport.

“Reward him for what he does.

“You don’t even have to extend the length of his contract, but put him there as a top earner.

“Why not? It’s not going to kill Celtic. They’ve posted good financial numbers, so why wouldn’t we use part of that money to strengthen their title bid?”

For once we agree with the Sky Sports expert! Although we want to see a longer deal, not because we think he will see it, but it can lead the player to stay another season after this and if Celtic gets the nine, ten in a row becomes the target.

The striker is the best player of Celtic, to reward him with a new deal and the possibility to continue for a lot of money seems like a no brainer. We will refund any wages that have been reimbursed!