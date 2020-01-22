Feds want to help animals on planes to curb 'emotional service'

Stories about flights filled with service peacocks, service rabbits, service monkeys, service turkeys and service iguanas have become an internet cottage industry. (Who doesn’t like video of peacocks flying around airports?) Also have services from online therapists who offer to certify your pet as an “emotional assistance animal” for a fee. On Wednesday, the federal government proposed to put an end to both by changing the way airlines are required to treat service animals.

The new rules would define an ‘assistance animal’ as a dog – not a cat, or a rabbit or a miniature horse – who are individually trained to work or perform tasks for a person with disabilities, and prohibit airlines that breed certain breeds limit. (Delta has attempted to ban flight pit bulls.) According to the proposed rules, an emotional assistance animal would no longer be considered a service animal, and so airlines should no longer allow them to travel with their owners in the cabin free of charge.

The rules would also create standardized forms from the Department of Transportation that help animal owners can use to streamline their air travel. (Today, each airline has its own check-in process, with different requirements.) The documents would emphasize that lying about whether your pet is trained to help someone with a disability, is a federal crime, fines or even imprisonment – a deterrent, an official said against fraud on Wednesday.

The FBI invites everyone with feelings about the proposed rules to make comments for the next 60 days. After that, officials will evaluate what the final guidelines will be. A DOT official said on Wednesday that the department could not yet predict when the new rules would come into effect.

For airlines – and the people who work for them – the change cannot come soon enough. Complaints with the DOT about service animals on flights jumped by 150 percent between 2013 and 2018. According to data submitted by airlines to the DOT, complaints about assistance animals increased by 326 percent to 3,065 in 2018 from 719 in 2013.

In letters to the DOT, industry groups have complained that animal-filled cabins pose a threat to the safety of cabin crew and other passengers, and that some animals trained by their owners for emotional support are just playing pets. Airlines and some disability groups have said that maliciously behaved, fraudulent assistance animals make it harder for people with legitimate animals to take them on airplanes.

