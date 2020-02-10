Feds publish USC resume of Lori Loughlin’s daughter and it is not good for the “Fuller House” star

Prosecutors released the resume that was submitted as part of the USC application for Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade. For the actress of “Fuller House”, who is facing a prison sentence in the college admissions scandal, this is not a good example.

Olivia Jade’s resume is full of lies

Lori Loughlin’s youngest daughter, Olivia Jade, had a list of impressive rowing successes, according to the resume in her USC college application.

The newly released resume even includes some impressive finishes and crew events that Olivia Jade has attended. She even bragged about winning gold medals. The resume of the brilliant prospective students even declared that she was “highly talented and successful in both men and women boats”.

But all of these successes were lies. The application tries to portray Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s daughter as an athlete in order to circumvent the traditional admission requirements for the university in demand.

It is incredible to read this resume. The whole family is nothing but liars.

Despite the claims of her resume, Olivia Jade never rowed. She claimed that her sister was on the USC team. She was not.

Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying over $ 500,000 to get admission to the University of Southern California for their two daughters.

The federal prosecutor released the following documents after the Loughlin and Giannulli team of lawyers requested the Fed’s evidence to be seen in the case. The indictment claims this fraudulent resume proves that the actress and fashion designer actually cheated on the prestigious college. While personal data is being edited, the data matches the entry schedule for Olivia Jade.

Loughlin and Giannulli said the government did not give them access to information. The former Hallmark star and her husband asked for evidence from interviews that hadn’t even taken place. The government responded quickly to these demands.

BACKGROUND: Lori Loughlin claims the prosecutor hides important evidence in the college admissions scandal

“The government has extensive powers, but without mental telepathy or time travel. The government cannot disclose testimony until the witnesses give it, ”the prosecutor said in relation to the Loughlin’s request for evidence.

Loughlin and Giannulli plead not guilty

Loughlin and Giannulli advocate ignorance. They claim that they only did what Rick Singer advised them to do. And claim that you thought the large sum was a donation to the school.

Rick Singer, the mastermind of the far-reaching college admissions scandal, which also sent actress Felicity Huffman to jail, pleaded guilty. In contrast to Loughlin and Giannulli.

However, emails between the parents show that they knew they were not doing things right. When a USC official offered the couple’s eldest daughter, Bella, a private tour, Father Giannulli joked that he knew they were already certain.

BACKGROUND: Loughlin’s husband apparently joked in emails about rejecting the “legitimate approach” to bringing daughters to the USC