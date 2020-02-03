Feds ask judges to enforce immigration summonses sent to NYC

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn asked two judges on Monday to force New York City to provide immigration authorities with information about a few prisoners accused of being in the country illegally.

The court’s motions come in the midst of an escalating conflict between the Trump government and the country’s largest city about its so-called reception policy.

They also reflect the frustration of the federal government with jurisdictions that do not honor deportation of “prisoners” or provide information to US immigration and customs enforcement about defendants entering and leaving local custody.

Federal prosecutors filed court documents Monday stating that New York City did not respond to summonses by ICE last month to seek information about a handful of prisoners released from detention despite requests from immigration officials to be transferred for deportation.

Municipal officials say the subpoenas have no legitimate purpose and called them a “political stunt” that seeks information that ICE could obtain in other ways.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has accused ICE of using ‘scare tactics’.

“When Congress allowed administrative subpoenas, it was not intended that they were abused to punish cities and states for exercising the rights conferred on them by the constitutional system of federalism,” wrote James Johnson, head of the Legal Department of the city, in a letter to IJS.

ICE has said that city officials can be sentenced in court if they ignore the order of a federal judge to comply with the summons.

In one of the subpoenas, ICE asked for information about a Guinean man who was accused last month of sexually abusing and killing Maria Fuertas, a 92-year-old woman from Queens.

That case became a flash point in the conflict after ICE officials said the city had released the alleged woman’s attacker, Reeaz Khan, 21 on earlier charges instead of transferring him to deportation. Khan was charged with murder on January 10 and remains in custody.

ICE officials have blamed city leaders for Fuertas’ death.

“The policy of this city is the only reason that this criminal was allowed to roam freely on the street and end the life of an innocent woman,” said acting ICE director Matthew Albence reporters last month.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn asked Allyne Ross district judge to force city leaders to provide identification information about Khan, including his home and work address, so that the federal authorities can locate him in the event of his release.

Those details are “clearly relevant to the ICE investigation into Khan,” prosecutors wrote in a court case.

Town hall spokeswoman Julia Arredondo said Monday that ICE is clearly trying to exploit tragic circumstances to intimidate New York City to change its laws and policies.

“Reeaz Khan has been arrested and is behind bars while awaiting trial, and if convicted, the city will work with federal officials in accordance with local law,” Arredondo said in an email statement.

ICE did not respond to a request for comment on Monday. The agency has sent similar summonses to the city of Denver and warned that it might send more to other jurisdictions.

Federal prosecutors also filed a request on Monday to force the city to release details about a prisoner who was released from detention last year and who is accused in the federal court of Manhattan of illegally re-entering the United States after being plotted in 2015.

That request has been granted to the American district judge Eric Komitee of Brooklyn.

Jim Mustian, The Associated Press