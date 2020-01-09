Feds are happy to let cars drive and regulate themselves

Loading...

The Trump government confirmed on Wednesday its policy of maintaining a light touch when regulating self-driving vehicles, with a new document promoting the industry and keeping silent about rules for testing or driving the vehicles. “The takeaway of the (new policy) is that the federal government is completely involved” on automated propulsion systems, Transport Minister Elaine Chao told an audience at CES in Las Vegas, where she announced the update.

Currently, the federal government provides voluntary safety guidelines for the 80 developers working on self-driving vehicles in the US, and leaves most of the regulations to the states. Despite calls from a number of safety advocates, including the National Transportation Safety Board, following a fatal crash in 2018 with an Uber self-driving car, the updated policy contains no rules for the tech. The transport department has said that it is waiting for guidance from the congress, which has not adopted legislation regarding self-driving vehicles.

Do you want the latest news about self-driving cars in your inbox? Register here!

The new policy wants to show that the American government is firmly in the corner of developers. It outlines how the Trump administration has worked at 38 federal agencies – including the Agriculture, Defense and Energy, White House, NASA and United States Postal Service departments – to unite its approach to self-driving and to designate billions to his research and development. It says the government will help protect sensitive, AV-related intellectual property, and outlines fiscal incentives for those working on self-propelled technology in the US. It also emphasizes the need for a uniform industrial approach to cyber security and consumer privacy. The DOT says it will publish a “comprehensive plan” for the safe deployment of self-driving vehicles in the US sometime this year.

A quick approach is needed, Chao said, because “automated vehicles can save thousands of lives every year.” Unlike humans, robots don’t get drunk, tired or distracted (although they learn a lot before they can be deployed on a large scale). According to government data, 36,560 people died in road accidents in 2018, 2.4 percent fewer than the year before. Developers often claim that it is too early to regulate self-driving vehicles because the technology is still immature.

The policy reflects the light and technology-neutral touch that the Trump government has generally taken with the development of technology, even as the fear of surveillance and privacy increases. Also on Wednesday at CES, US Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios outlined the approach to artificial intelligence administration, which requires development supported by “US values” and a process of “risk assessment and cost-benefit analysis” before regulatory action is being undertaken.

COME TO KNOW MORE

In the US, states have taken the lead in regulating self-driving vehicle testing and demanding different levels of transparency from companies such as Waymo, Cruise, Uber and Aurora operating on public roads. (The transport department has said it provides technical assistance to state supervisors.) As a result, no one has a crystal clear picture of where the tests are taking place or how technology is developing in general. (Waymo, which currently carries a limited number of paying passengers in fully driverless vehicles on the Phoenix metro, is generally regarded as the front runner.) The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the federal government’s official car regulator, has politely asked each developer for a conduct voluntary self-assessment of safety and outline its approach to safety. But only 18 companies have submitted those assessments so far, and the quality of information within them varies widely.

.