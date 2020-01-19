Feds accuse ex-Marine, AK-47, body armor and ammunition at Coast Guard base in N.J. to have brought.

A former marine was arrested when he attempted to use a modified AK-47 rifle, pistol, body protection equipment, and ammunition to enter the US Coast Guard training center in Cape May.

According to the authorities, Dustin Peters, 25, was initially charged with state crime after security personnel discovered the arsenal in his car during a routine search of a coast guard gate on January 9. He was arrested again for indicting a federal gun possession company and a number of illegal intergovernmental machine gun shipments.

A security guard at the base saw hollow ammunition in his car during the inspection, which led to another search of his jeep, the federal authorities said.

In the trunk, the Coast Guard security personnel found a loaded 9-shot semi-automatic 9mm pistol, including one in the chamber, an FBI agent wrote in a lawsuit. The AK-47 and several magazines were in the same area.

According to the ad, Peters gave the police permission to continue searching the vehicle. A bayonet knife, a hatchet, a gas mask, a ballistic vest, a fire-resistant hood, medical equipment, a flare gun, and numerous types of ammunition were among the items that authorities said were found during the search.

In an interview with the police, Peters said he loaded the items into his vehicle and drove from North Carolina to Virginia to Cape May for a “family event” at the Coast Guard base.

Although he claimed to be non-permanent, Peters most recently lived in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Peters informed the police that he had bought the AK-47 rifle in Virginia, but had modified the weapon so that it fired fully automatically, according to the FBI agent. He admitted to knowing that the changes were illegal.

During the interview, Peters also said his father had warned him not to put the guns on the coast guard base, the authorities said.

“Peters admitted that he was not listening and said that he knew that it was possible that he would be stopped but did not expect it,” an agent wrote in the complaint.

After his arrest, the Cape May County authorities said that Peters was planning to graduate from the base and it was unclear why he had arrived with the weapons.

“The Coast Guard has no reason to believe that this person is a threat to the command or the local community, and we will continue to work to protect our community,” the agency said in a statement last week.

Cape May County prison records show that Peters remained in custody for state arms crimes. He was due to appear before the federal court in Camden on Tuesday. Attorney information for him was not listed immediately.

