Federico Fellini celebrates 100 years on January 20 and the world of cinema celebrates

ROME – If Federico Fellini was alive today, he would almost certainly celebrate his 100th birthday with the release of another epic film. The prolific director, who presented the world to the dolce vita, died in 1993, but his legacy lives on in modern cinema, the way Paolo Sorrentino uses the quirk of Italy as a character in his own right to Martin Scorsese, who has long been a big fan of the master.

Fellini has won five Oscars and an award for all of his achievement, but has also drawn the curtain to a side of Italy that only those who live here full time will ever see.

If you really want to celebrate this film genius, start in his hometown of Rimini on the Italian Adriatic coast. It is a cross between Atlantic City and Las Vegas on a smaller scale, the biggest draw being its kitsch nightclubs and summer festivals. Take the time to explore the old town where Fellini was born in 1920 and lived until he moved to Rome at the age of 19. Start at the Fulgor cinema, where Fellini watched his very first film, Maciste all’Inferno, with his father and knew immediately that he wanted to get involved in the film industry. Thousands of people flock here for his birthday every year to watch the 1926 film that inspired him as well as two films that refer to this inspiration, Roma and Amacord.

Fellini moved to Rome where he shot almost all his films through the Cinecittà studios, nicknamed Hollywood on the Tiber, which offers guided tours which take cinema lovers into the rear lots where many of the master’s original sets are kept. The studio also maintains a digital archive of his work which is available by appointment for film students who visit studios on the outskirts of Rome to browse his shots and montages.

Most people would think that Fellini’s fascination with the Eternal City is limited to the Trevi Fountain where Anita Ekberg danced in La Dolce Vita or the lavish Via Veneto which was also featured in the film.

But Fellini’s ghost is best seen in the cobbled streets of the Eternal City, starting with Via Margutta where a small plaque at No. 110 indicates where he lived. Down the street at number 51 is another famous spot, the apartment where Joe Bradley, played by Gregory Peck in the 1953 film Roman Holiday, courted the character of Princess Ann by Audrey Hepburn. Picasso also spent some time in Rome living and working on this picturesque street.

A few blocks from Piazza del Popolo is perhaps the most important place associated with Fellini’s inspiration, Bar Canova, which has now become an overpriced tourist destination serving expensive cappuccino and croissants. But during Fellini’s Roman sojourn, it was a modest coffee bar with tables set on the cobblestones from where the director was seated to absorb Roman life which he then channeled into his films.

Fellini’s love for the futuristic EUR district in Rome, which the fascist dictator Benito Mussolini built for the 1941 World’s Fair that never was, is reason to forget his shady past. The Tentazioni del Dottor Antonio and La Dolce Vita were widely filmed in this bizarre area of ​​the city, which is now home to wealthy upper middle class Romans. The Palazzo della Civiltà or square colosseum is today the seat of Fendi. The massive six-story structure includes six stories of arches spanning nine, which were designed to house sculptures spelling the name of the dictator.

Fellini also loved the seaside oasis of Fregene, about 50 minutes from Rome, which is now a favorite of politicians and glitz. Fellini had a summer house here on Via Volosca, 13, which is no longer standing but that doesn’t stop the obsessed from visiting the address, so they can walk to the beach to see the exact setting where the final scene of La Dolce Vita was shot. Fellini also used this seaside spot in Juliette des Esprits and Cité des Femmes.

All week long, Italian TV channels, theaters and film schools celebrate Fellini’s birthday through screenings of his many films across the country. If you can’t go to Italy to see them in situ or to follow in the footsteps of the great director, many of his films are available on streaming services with subtitles. La Strada, which explores a young woman sold to a traveling circus, is available in full on YouTube and Juliet of the Spirits, which is a realistic and magical story of the release of a neglected housewife, is on Amazon Prime. The 8 ½ and Amacord films are offered by the streaming service of the British Film Institute as part of their celebration of the legendary director’s centenary and Netflix offers a handful of titles, depending on the country in which you use the service, and there are still the 2018 film In Search of Fellini which pays homage to several of his works.

