Federer returns in 2021, says ex-coach Roche

“I think a lot will depend on how the year goes physically for him,” said Roche.

“I know mentally that with his game he can do it. It’s just a question of whether he wants to.

“But he arrived here in the semi-finals. I know he’ll be looking forward to Wimbledon. He’ll be one of the favorites at this tournament, so I wouldn’t count him.”

Roger Federer confirmed the audience after his semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic.Credit:AAP

Federer himself said he wanted to return to a 22nd Australian Open, but said he had “no idea” if he would.

“You never know what the future will bring. But especially at my age, you don’t know,” said Federer.

“I’m confident. I’m happy with how I feel, to be honest. I’ve had a good, nice workout block. No plans to retire.”

Australian tennis professional Ken Rosewall, who played at a high level until the 1940s, said the competition for the six-time Australian Open champion would be tougher.

“In any case, the audience wants to see Roger play again, and I’m sure he will play well,” said Rosewall.

“Hopefully physical problems are not really serious and not permanent.

“But it’s still a year away, it’s a bit of tennis and traveling for him.”

Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe said it was an honor for Federer to go to court against Djokovic on Thursday evening. The Swiss has never retired in more than 1,000 games.

“I am cautiously optimistic that he will come back,” said McEnroe. “Even if he didn’t play great here, he made it to the semi-finals.

“He could at least keep up with Djokovic when a lot of people thought he might not be on the pitch. He loves to play, he loves the game. We all hope he will come back.”

