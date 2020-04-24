Federer merger talks bid to boost Twitter rankings, Germany’s senior tennis official claims

The surprising claim is made by Dirk Hordorff, Vice President of the German Tennis Federation (DTB), famous for coaching Rainer Schuttler, Janko Tipsarevic and Vasek Pospisil.

Federer increased the possibility of bringing ATP and WTA tours under the control of a single agency this week, and he was supported by Rafael Nadal.

Switzerland’s great Federer, who won 20 record men’s Grand Slam single titles, said the merger “maybe happened long ago, but now it’s probably time.”

He suggested that tennis would become more powerful in the coronavirus epidemic with unified leadership, and was backed by the best Billy Jean King and Wi Bledon champions Simona Halep.

However, Hordorff, who had a career in business and sports management with Coder, lacked “materials” from Federer’s proposal and questioned his motives.

Hordorff told Stats Perform: “That’s a short idea. It’s not enough. It starts with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Grand Slam.

“The merger of ATP and WTA has not solved the problem for the time being.

“It’s also important to ask for this in the absence of media. He needs more followers on his Twitter account. So he uses the proposal without any suggestions.

“I’m in favor of practically discussing all of these issues, but Twitter’s message can’t take it seriously.”

Just curious… .. am I the only one who thinks it’s time for men and women’s tennis to come together as one now?

— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

Federer has 12.7 million followers on Twitter, 1.5 million on ATP and 834,000 on WTA. mble blunder has 3.7 million followers than any other grand slam.

According to an analysis of the social baker website, Federer got about 1,000 new followers after making the offer on Wednesday.

