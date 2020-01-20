Federer is concerned about air quality before the Australian Open

Roger Federer admits that he is concerned about Melbourne’s air quality ahead of Monday’s Australian Open tennis tournament.

Federer spoke to the organizers about the problem – caused by severe bush fires across the country.

I care more about everyone else who is in the fire, in the smoke. We can also stay inside all day, go out and play quickly, go back in.

“It’s not like we’re always stuck outside. I think we’ll get through and it should be fine. It shouldn’t move, no.

“I think we’re all confused,” added the 20-time Grand Slam winner at his press conference before the season’s first slam.

“Is it super unsafe or is it absolutely safe to play? The problem was that it was pretty hot too … some players are not used to playing at 35-33 degrees, especially if you trained in the indoor season.

“I’m not saying that they are not ready yet or whatever it is, but it can always affect you. Of course, all that matters was the smoke. Surely it can’t be anything else. So what can I do? Me can go to the office and talk to them. “

Several players complained of breathing difficulties during the qualifying rounds – one participant dropped out of the competition.

Rafael Nadal, world number 1, says he is also satisfied with how the officials deal with the situation:

“I have no concerns because I am just another player. When the problems arose in qualifying a few days ago when I heard that the players were having problems and asking questions, like a player the only thing I could do was . ” I go to the tournament director’s office and ask what is going on because I have practiced these days.

“I really got it for myself – that doesn’t mean it should be the same for everyone – but for me I got an answer that convinced me. They told me that they have the right specialists here, all of them analyze and monitor the air for four minutes. “