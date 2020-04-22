Federal Reserve provides students with $ 9 billion in economic relief for law

Justin Trudeau said students will get financial relief to deal with fallout in a pandemic as the government plans to spend $ 9 billion to help people who can’t find a job in the summer. I am.

Trudeau [Papino, Kenya] said Wednesday’s daily briefing would allow post-secondary students to receive $ 1,250 monthly from May to August through Canada’s Emergency Student Benefits. Announced. I would have applied for a grade and summer job.

“These steps help us get past this, so we can build the career and future you were expecting, and we’ve been looking forward to you,” said Trudeau.

Those who care for others or who have disabilities are eligible for up to $ 1,750 per month. This program is only available to Canadian students studying in Canada.

This program is also available to students currently enrolled, enrolled in September, or graduated after December 2019. Other students who work but spend less than $ 1,000 per month are also eligible.

Payments will be made retroactively through May 1st and funds will be deposited through the Canadian Revenue Service.

“We will work with the opposition to pass a bill that allows us to introduce this,” said Trudeau.

The House of Representatives was shut down from March 13th to April 20th, so he sat twice to go through emergency relief measures. Parliamentarians made a move on Monday, at least until May 25, to open the House of Representatives weekly and face-to-face. The first in-meeting meeting will be set up next Tuesday [April 28th].

Mr Trudeau added that Ottawa will generate 76,000 jobs for young people to find jobs in the essential services sector operating at the forefront of pandemics.

Other actions shared on Wednesday include spending more than $ 291 million on long-term scholarships, fellowships, and grants for three or four months. We provide $ 1,000 to $ 5,000 to volunteer students to help fight the COVID-19. Double student grants were provided during the 2020-21 academic year. We have raised over $ 75 million to support First Nations, Inuit, and Metis Nations students.

“I don’t know the exact amount, but it’s fair and doubles,” said Employment Minister Carla Quartrough [BC Delta] when asked about the financial backing of Keravek grants and scholarships.

“On the other side of this, when the economy is in turmoil, you define the way for us to move forward, to a better, more equal society,” said his government in expanding the Canadian emergency. Mr Trudeau, who later defended the explicit reluctance, said that all Canadians, including students, have a special perk.

The $ 2,000 taxable benefit announced on March 25th is designed for those who have lost their income due to a virus or who are unable to take care of those sick at COVID-19.

“We chose to act very quickly in a targeted manner to provide assistance to those in need,” said Trudeau. “There are millions of Canadians in need of help, but some do not need help. Providing maximum help to those who need it quickly begins this process. I feel it is the right way. “

He also said support for seniors who had retired or had their savings evaporated during a pandemic would be announced “in the next few days,” and said, “others have made excellent suggestions.” It was

Wednesday’s briefing follows a deadly 12-hour rampage in Nova Scotia, which killed at least 23 people after a 51-year-old suspect’s shooter shot and traveled through several rural areas over the weekend. The police, who eventually dismissed the suspect, said they appeared to pose as RCMP officers.

The Nova Scotia RCMP is currently investigating whether there are any accomplices at the banquet, and the state said Tuesday that it was informed at midnight Saturday of a structural fire at Porta Pique when the riots began. However, RCMP is not required to send alerts regarding active shooters.

Mr Trudeau said a tragedy struck after the federal government planned to introduce legislation on the ban on offensive weapons in Canada, but said the House was suspended in response to the outbreak of COVID-19. It was

“A limited number of parliamentary congress terms mean that the legislation currently in force must be relevant to COVID-19, but we do We are ready to talk to other parties to see if they are ready. “

Federal agencies working to increase testing capacity nationwide

Dr. Teresa Tam, Canada’s chief health officer, said Wednesday that the government is continuing to improve its testing capabilities. In response to a question about Canada’s goals for boosting tests, Dr. Tam has not identified an “optimal number,” but the amount of testing being done is from 20,000 to “close to 60,000.”

Dr. Tam pointed out a lack of nasal swabs and tests, suggesting that these problems constrain Canada’s ability to increase the number of people tested for the virus, while the government said I was able to meet. ” “

She says the government is approaching approval for a serologic test, or a rapid blood test, and the individual has antibodies that may indicate that he or she has some immunity with COVID-19. You can check if there is.

“This provides an opportunity to understand the level of Canadian immunity,” she said.

Hill times