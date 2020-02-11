Federal process can drive East Ramapo School Board elections

The school board of East Ramapo in Rockland County has been controversial for years. Stakeholders such as the New York Civil Liberties Union and the local chapter of the NAACP say that the board, dominated by Orthodox Jewish members, has reduced the funds and services for public schools, which consist largely of black and Latin American students, by better private yeshivas serve to become. A federal process could now change the way school board members are elected.

The investigative journalist Thomas Zambito spoke to Richard Hake from WNYC.

Richard Hake [Moderator]: Tom, welcome back to WNYC.

Thomas Zambito [guest]: Good morning.

Richard Hake [Moderator]: First, give us a little background. Oh, why is the East Ramapo Board such a point of contention in the community?

Thomas Zambito [guest]: Well, in the past 10 to 12 years, the board members have probably been Orthodox Jewish men. And it can be felt that the decisions they made on the board preferred the private students. You have a facility there. It’s pretty unique in New York State, and there is one in New Jersey, but they bring about 27,000 private students on buses, mostly those going to Orthodox Yeshivas, and the money comes from the district’s $ 240 million budget , This creates a lot of tension in the community. A few years ago there was a problem in which around 400 teachers and school workers were fired. In the meantime, money for buses went to private schools.

Richard Hake [Moderator]: Over the years, the state of New York has installed several monitors to monitor the school board. What did you find? What were your findings?

Thomas Zambito [guest]: Right. Yes. Well, in 2014, the Greenberg report found that a lot of money was actually diverted to private schools and textbooks for Yeshiva students. And many programs have been cut. They said the board somehow ignored the concerns of public school students. I should tell you that there are about 27,000 private students. There are approximately 11,000 public students, most of whom are black or Latin. They found it discriminatory that children in public schools were cheated of their full education.

Richard Hake [Moderator]: All right, now we have this lawsuit. It is in the federal court. It is the NAACP and the New York Civil Liberties Union that are suing the county. What’s the argument here?

Thomas Zambito [guest]: Well, the argument is that essentially minorities, blacks and Latinos were excluded from the political process in the election of school board members. So what the NAACP wants and what the NYCLU argued is that they should go to a ward system. In other words, choose neighborhood for neighborhood. There is currently a comprehensive system, which means that anyone in the Ramapo district who is made up of several villages and towns can vote and win the top voters and move on from there. So if you do a lot of coordination, your candidate can win. And what’s happening in the Orthodox Jewish community, at least if you listen to NYCLU’s arguments that they’re making a block or list, and whoever their preferred candidate, they’re trying to get the voting result. Everyone comes out and votes for this school board member.

Richard Hake [Moderator]: How does the board react?

Thomas Zambito [guest]: Well, the board is fighting it. You know, we’ve written stories that they’ll spend a million dollars on legal fees just in this case. So you really went out of your way. A two-hour comparative conference was held yesterday before the process started, but nothing came of it.

Richard Hake [Moderator]: Yes. Tell us about the scene. You were in the courtroom yesterday for the opening speech and the start of the testimony. How was the scene How was the scene

Thomas Zambito [guest]: Well, you know, the courtroom was full, you know, with supporters on each side, and you know the judge really did a concerted effort to get her into a room Courtroom come so she can speak to them in person. And she wanted to clarify the case before he was brought to trial. It is supposed to be a two-week trial version and an interesting testimony. There are a number of people in the district who were there when it was really bad, you know, school principals who had to fire teachers. We have a student who is currently at Harvard Law School and will testify of what kind, what erosion the education caused when she was there. She had strikes when she was in school, so it was a very turbulent time and it is all that led to this process.

Richard Hake [Moderator]: Okay, Thomas Zambito is an investigative reporter for Journal News. Thank you for joining us.