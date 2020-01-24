Federal parties have left dozens of potential election promises on the floor of the cutting room. PaNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

But only 115 of those estimates ever saw the light of day, the report said, meaning that the parties ran away from nearly half of the proposals that came as far as the official number of squatters.

The report of the budgetary officer did not contain details of the proposals that had been abandoned, including which parties had put them forward. All proposals were subject to strict confidentiality conditions until they were announced by the respective party.

The report attributed the unexpectedly high number of proposals to the fact that the initial estimate was based on the proposals in the 2011 and 2015 parties’ election platforms.

“This could not take into account the significant number of proposals from political parties that were ultimately not included in the official platforms,” ​​the report said.

Federal parties used budget officials’ estimates to strengthen the credibility of their campaign promises, although the watchdog’s estimates were often accompanied by comments on various variables and unknowns.

Even then, the parties circumvented the budget official on numerous occasions. The report says that only about half of all proposals with potential financial implications in ultimate platforms were cost by the watchdog.

In general, the report only suggests a few tweaks for the next federal election.

These include the pursuit of agreements with more federal departments and agencies to ensure information sharing. During campaigns, the public service usually goes into an extreme lockdown, otherwise the permanent parts of the government look like they are trying to influence the outcome.

It also proposes to extend its assessments to see to what extent certain policy proposals will lead to behavioral changes, such as whether the introduction of a CO2 tax will hinder driving.

The report also emphasizes the need to remain extremely confidential with regard to the dozens of proposals that the parties ask the budget officer to cost, which had been a potential point of attention prior to the elections.

“Some stakeholders suggested that the confidentiality protocols are less strict to improve the quality of timeliness of cost estimates,” the report reads.

“At the same time, most political parties strengthened their view of the downside risk of an unintentional leak and therefore endorsed the maintenance of the current approach.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 22, 2020.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press