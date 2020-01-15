Federal opposition divided over Iraq mission while troops remain huddled | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The new democrats say they support Canada’s efforts to train Iraqi forces through the NATO military alliance, but they want the liberal government to withdraw the estimated 200 special forces that have worked in Iraq as part of the US led anti-ISIL coalition since 2014.

The secret surrounding the Special Armed Forces mission is one of the reasons for the demand, said Foreign Minister Jack Harris, who noted long-standing questions about what the troops are actually doing, including whether they are or have been involved. . remain unanswered in battle.

“But also the situation in terms of what we are dealing with here. If you look at the movements of (American President Donald) Trump in Iran in the last 10 days, we now have a very unpredictable partner in Mr. Trump and the Americans … and we think this is a dangerous place for Canadians to be. “

The divergent views follow not only an extremely explosive and unpredictable week in which the US and Iran came to the brink of war, but also mixed assessments in recent months of the progress in training the Iraqi army and exterminating ISIL .

The Pentagon top watchdog painted a bleak picture of the five-year-old fight against ISIL in November, which warned the American withdrawal from Syria and the subsequent Turkish offensive had regrouped the organization and strengthened its ability to plan attacks against the West.

However, the report from the Inspector General’s office at the US Department of Defense also warned that Iraqi security forces continue to rely heavily on US and other allies in the fight against ISIL, raising questions about the effectiveness of military training efforts.

Canada’s mission to Iraq has two main elements, the first of which comprises around 200 troops who have been training local forces to fight ISIL since October 2018. Canada leads that mission, which is largely located in the south of the country around the capital Baghdad.

A similar number of Canadian special-forces soldiers have been working in Iraq since 2014 as part of the US-led anti-ISIL coalition. Officials have said their most recent focus is on helping Iraqi counterterrorism units to exterminate remaining ISIL cells in the north.

Both elements saw their missions suspended last week, with orders for troops to hunt at military bases or, in some cases, move to Kuwait, fearing Iran or its powers would take revenge on the US that the Iranian Maj. Gen. have killed. Qassem Soleimani.

These fears proved to be justified when Iran launched ballistic missile attacks on two military bases in Iraq last Tuesday, including one outside the northern city of Irbil, where Canadian special forces have been active for the past five years.

Nobody was injured in the attacks, but the Iranian army later shot down a commercial aircraft that carried 176 people that night, including 57 Canadians and dozens of others flying to Canada. Iran has apologized and an investigation is ongoing.

While the threat of conflict seemed to have subsided when Iran and the West faced that tragedy, Canadian troops remained locked on Monday, a day after rockets hit an Iraqi base north of Baghdad. It was not clear who fired the rockets, which are different from the rockets from Iran.

Complicating matters is a resolution adopted by the Iraqi parliament last week, calling on all foreign troops to leave the country. Many Iraqi parliamentarians have boycotted the vote, but the departing Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi has expressed his support for it.

Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan was scheduled to travel to Brussels on Tuesday to meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Sajjan’s Danish counterpart, whose country will take over the NATO training mission to Iraq later this year.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 13, 2020.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press