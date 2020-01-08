Federal natural disaster accounts now exceed, on average, more than $ 430 million a year paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Almost a quarter of that – $ 1.3 billion – was in just the last three years.

Spring floods and major rain showers accounted for 80 percent of the weather conditions that were eligible for disaster financing in the last three years. Most of the remaining events were forest fires. There was one ice storm in the mix.

Provincial authorities have six months to apply for funding under the disaster financing program, but it can take years for a request to be met. Two harmful rain showers in Saskatchewan in June 2012 did not receive final approval from the cabinet for assistance with disaster financing until four years, until June 2016.

Others can only last a few months, with the B.C. forest fires in the summer of 2017 being approved for a payment of $ 175 million in aid before the end of that year.

Last spring, environmental and climate change Canada issued a report on Canada’s changing climate that warned that Canada is warming twice as fast as the global average.

“A warmer climate will reinforce some extreme weather conditions in the future,” the report said. “Extremely high temperatures are becoming more frequent and more intense. This will increase the severity of heat waves and contribute to increased risks of drought and natural fires. “

It went on to say that more intense rainfall will increase the risk of major flooding in large cities.

In December, the European political lobby group Germanwatch published its annual Climate Risk Index, putting Canada in ninth place among the countries most affected by climate change in 2018.

The authors of that report say that Canadians should see that ranking “as a warning sign that they run the risk of frequent events or rare but extraordinary disasters.”

The report indicated:

– the hottest summer ever recorded in Atlantic Canada;

– the third hottest in parts of Southern Ontario and Quebec, including a heat wave in Quebec that killed 93 people; and

– the worst natural fire season ever in British Columbia, which occurred after major floods in that province, forced 4,000 people to leave their homes.

All reported 103 deaths and nearly $ 3 billion in absolute losses were attributed to extreme weather in Canada in 2018. The Canada Insurance Agency reported $ 1.9 billion in insured losses due to the weather in 2018.

The Ottawa disaster bill rises higher if it includes the financing of the Canadian Red Cross to help in emergencies and military expenses to help. In 2018, Ottawa gave the Red Cross $ 38 million to help with the B.C. forest fires, and last spring $ 2.5 million was given to the organization for emergency relief to flood victims across the country.

In 2016, Ottawa gave the Red Cross $ 104 million after promising to match Canadian donations to the organization for its work to the victims of Fort McMurray, Alta., Natural Fire that forced an evacuation of the entire city.

The army has spent $ 17.5 million in the last three fiscal years for Operation Lentus, the ongoing national natural disaster response program.

The Ministry of National Defense notes in its financial documents that planning the costs of Operation Lentus is difficult because “it is impossible to foresee natural disasters.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 6, 2020.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press