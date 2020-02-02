Federal Ministry of Fisheries ignores calls for moratorium on herring fishing

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – An unimaginable collapse of the entire marine system is at stake, say conservationists calling for a moratorium on herring fishing in the Pacific.

Fearing the collapse of peaceful herring stocks, scientists, conservationists and First Nations are calling for a moratorium on killing fisheries.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada says that the stocks of Georgia Strait have reached a historical peak and have approved a 20 percent intake of their total biomass in 2020.

Ian McAllister, who leads Pacific Wild, has a department math problem.

“The problem with that is that they only started counting the baseline in 1951,” he says.

McAllister adds that the figures of the 1950s represent an already destroyed population thanks to industrial and fishing activities.

“The public concern is considerable,” he says, “and yet the DFO continues to manage it like there is no tomorrow and that everything is fine.”

McAllister is crucial that the government use the same management tactics that have already led to the disappearance of a large number of herring stocks, insisting that the main food source for mammals and humans had already fallen considerably as a result of industrial activity.

“If we lose herring, we see a real collapse of our marine ecosystems, of our coastal economy,” he tells NEWS 1130. “It will be almost unthinkable.”

However, that is the baseline with which the FBI can say that the shares are at a historic high.

More than 100,000 people have signed a petition calling for a moratorium on murder fishing.

“(We are) begging the new federal minister to look carefully at this issue,” says McAllister.

He says that various groups, including First Nations, have contacted the Ministry but have not heard anything.

He says that former Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson was not easy to work with and hopes that the new Nova Scotia-based Bernadette Jordan will respond faster.