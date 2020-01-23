Federal law enforcement officers arrested neo-Nazi leader Chris Cantwell in New Hampshire on Thursday, marking new legal problems for one of the leaders at the 2017 deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Cantwell, who became known after the rally as the “crying Nazi” described by Vice News, was arrested on two federal charges related to interstate threats. Daily Beast contributor Seamus Hughes first reported a new indictment against Cantwell on Twitter. Cantwell could not be reached immediately for comment.

According to the indictment, the charges against Cantwell were linked to an attempt to pressure a person to reveal personal information about an enemy of Cantwell. In messages sent to Telegram, an encrypted messaging application that has become a paradise for white supremacists, Cantwell allegedly pressured someone to renounce what is described in the indictment as “Personal identification information” concerning a man known by the VM “online pseudonym”. ‘ “

“So if you don’t want me to come and fuck your wife in front of your kids, then you should be scarce,” Cantwell reportedly wrote in a June 16 message. “Give me Vic, it’s your only way out.”

It is not the first time that Cantwell has been accused of threats. Cantwell allegedly used Telegram in July to threaten a lawyer prosecuting him for his actions in Charlottesville, calling the woman an anti-Semitic insult and saying that he and his supporters “would have a lot of fun with her”. Cantwell was also banned from Virginia for five years, after pleading guilty to assault charges related to the spraying of pepper by two activists.

