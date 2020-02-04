Federal court to rule on the challenge of expanding the Trans Mountain pipeline

VANCOUVER – The federal court of appeal will today announce its decision on the latest challenge of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Four First Nations from British Columbia filed legal challenges after the federal government approved the project for the second time in June last year.

A hearing in December focused on the government’s consultations with the First Nations between August 2018 and June 2019.

The consultation took place after the court canceled the first project approval in August 2018, partly due to insufficient dialogue with indigenous groups.

At the hearing last month, the Tsleil-Waututh nation, Squamish Nation, Coldwater Indian Band, and a coalition of small First Nations from the Fraser Valley argued that the government had entered into consultations with the advance outcome.

The federal government replied that consultations were useful and said that instead of just listening to the concerns they heard, they were also included in broader environmental protection programs.

The project is to triple the capacity of the existing Trans Mountain pipeline to transport diluted bitumen and refined products from the Alberta oil sands to a transportation terminal in Burnaby, B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government purchased the pipeline and associated infrastructure for $ 4.5 billion in 2018 and construction of the expansion is underway.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 4, 2020.

