Federal court rejects First Nations challenges for TMX pipeline project | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The judges said: “This was anything but an exercise in rubber stamping.”

The court found that the government had made a sincere effort, listened to and paid attention to the concerns expressed by First Nations, and sometimes agreed to respond to those concerns, “all very consistent with the concepts of reconciliation and the honor of the Crown. “

They also say that, although it is true, not all worries were taken away, “to insist that it is a standard of perfection,” which is not required by law.

This is the second win for the pipeline and its proponents in the past month. In mid-January, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled the B.C. The government could not regulate what flows through the pipeline, because those who cross the provincial borders fall entirely under federal jurisdiction.

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan said the government welcomes the ruling and believes it proves that if consultations and assessments are carried out properly, large projects can be built in Canada.

“This worked out well,” he said.

“The courts have acknowledged that we have listened and that we want to do things well.”

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney said the project has been through “the most detailed and rigorous” environmental evaluations and indigenous consultations for years and pointed out that there are many First Nations who support the project.

“It’s a great day for Canada because it shows that the vast majority of indigenous groups won’t let their vote be ignored,” he said. “It shows that we have the rule of law, that decisions can be made, that large projects can be completed.”

Kenney said, “It’s time to build this pipeline.” Construction started seriously on the project last fall, with the first pipes in December.

Leaders of the First Nations who brought up the challenge last summer showed disappointment in the outcome.

“The reconciliation has stopped today,” said Rueben George of the Tsleil-Waututh nation.

“We are still trudging ahead. We have always said that we would do what is necessary to ensure that we stop this pipeline. We have proven that it is not in the interest of our countries here, for Vancouver, for British Columbia, for Canada, “he said.

“This government is unable to make good decisions for our future generations. So we are and we will. Even for their children, we will take those steps to ensure that Canada stays as it is. “

Chief Lee Spahan of the Coldwater Indian Band said that the route through the territories of the First Nation has yet to be determined and Canada has a continuing duty to consult with him about the route and the protection of his water.

The leaders of the First Nations said they are still consulting with their lawyers and councils to decide whether they would seek permission to appeal against the decision at the Supreme Court of Canada, which they have for 60 days, but they will all continue to pursue available legal options to combat the project.

Khelsilem, an elected councilor of the Squamish Nation, said the court is not the only option because the Squamish has never given up their country or their rights in their territory.

“B.C. has a long history of civil disobedience, “said Khelsilem.

In November 2016, the Liberal Cabinet granted its first approval for the expansion, which will double the existing pipeline and triple the capacity. That approval was lifted by the Federal Appeal Court in August 2018, which said that the government’s indigenous consultations were lacking in some areas and that it had not fully taken into account the effects on marine life off the BC coast.

Ottawa then launched a new round of consultations with indigenous communities and asked the National Energy Board to look at marine life.

The cabinet gave its second approval for the project in June 2019. After this, the Coldwater Indian Band, Squamish Nation, Tsleil-Waututh and a group of small First Nations in the Fraser Valley asked the court to review the decision a second time. The court refused to hear a challenge from environmental groups that wanted a review of the decision for environmental reasons, but agreed to continue with the First Nations case.

Environmental groups are requesting leave to challenge that decision at the Supreme Court.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has always claimed that Canada must strike a balance between the marketing of resources and the protection of the environment.

He has promised that every cent that the government takes from the pipeline will be invested in a transition to sustainable energy and clean technology. His government stepped in to buy the existing pipeline when political opposition from the B.C. government forced Kinder Morgan Canada to save the expansion.

The government plans to eventually sell it back to the private sector, or indigenous communities that have formed partnerships, once the project has been completed.

O’Regan acknowledged that there is still work to be done with First Nations.

“I want to say clearly to those disappointed in today’s court decision: we see you and we hear you,” he said. “As construction continues, we will take every step we can to ensure that this project progresses appropriately.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 4, 2020.

– With files from Christopher Reynolds in Montreal and Laura Kane in Vancouver.

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press