Federal court confirms decision that prevented the dismissal of 2 HIV-positive planes

LGBTQ advocacy groups celebrate a ruling by a federal appeals court confirming an injunction that prevented the Trump administration from firing two members of the Air Force for being HIV-positive.

A three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeal for the Fourth Circuit unanimously decided on Friday that the government’s current stance on dismissing members living with HIV is based on, and ignores, outdated views of the risks of HIV transmission scientific advances.

“A ban on use could have been justified at a time when HIV treatment was less effective in managing the virus and reducing the risk of transmission,” US Circuit Judge James A. Wynn Jr. wrote in the 46-page statement ,

“But any understanding of HIV that could justify this ban is out of date and contradicting current science. Such outdated agreements cannot justify a ban, even if the military’s professional judgments are duly taken into account,” he added.

In late 2018, the two aviators, identified in legal documents as Richard Roe and Victor Voe, received discharge orders a few days before Thanksgiving after they were found to be “unfit for military service”.

LGBTQ legal group Lambda Legal and the Modern Military Association of America, the country’s largest non-profit organization for the LGBTQ military, filed a lawsuit on behalf of the two soldiers challenging the Pentagon’s guidelines.

The Department of Defense prohibits newly diagnosed members from serving outside the United States without giving up.

According to the “Deploy or Get Out” directive published by the Trump administration in February 2018, soldiers who cannot be deployed abroad for more than 12 months should part with the military. Since men and women in uniform who live with HIV are not considered fit for work, there is always a risk of HIV-positive people being released.

“These decisions should be made on a scientific basis, not stigmatization,” said Lambda Legal attorney and HIV project manager Scott Schoettes in a statement made at the time.

In February, the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia upheld plaintiffs’ motion for an injunction and prevented the administration from implementing the directive.

In September, the judges asked why the military refused to deploy HIV-positive soldiers when it did not work for people with other chronic illnesses such as diabetes and high blood pressure, the Washington Post reported.

In Friday’s ruling re-affirming the injunction, the court ruled that the government’s justification “failed to take into account current medical literature and expert opinion on the current risks of HIV treatment and transmission”.

“This is the second federal court to find that the Trump administration’s attempt to fire these people is unlikely to be lawful,” Schoettes said in a statement shared with the Daily News.

“Behind these layoff decisions and other restrictions on the care of people with HIV are completely outdated and outdated ideas of HIV. Today ‘s decision paves the way for us to finally prove in the process that a person living with HIV can do his job as a soldier or a plane as good and as safe as anyone else, “he added. “We are confident that Roe and Voe will be successful because the government cannot provide reasonable justification for their discriminatory treatment of HIV-infected service members.”

Plaintiff Victor Voe said he was “extremely relieved” by the decision.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve in the US military and I am pleased that this court upheld the lower court’s judgment in our favor,” said Voe in a statement. “Nobody should be fired or discriminated against for HIV if it doesn’t affect our performance in any way.”

