CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A federal agency has proposed to designate habitat areas for two protected crayfish species in the coal fields of Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia.

The proposal announced Monday in a statement from the American Fish and Wildlife Service would protect 362 current miles for the crayfish Big Sandy and 83 miles for the crayfish Guyandotte River.

The crayfish Guyandotte is listed as an endangered species and the crayfish Big Sandy as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the crayfish of Guyandotte has lost more than 90% of its reach and is now only found in two streams in Wyoming County, West Virginia.

The Big Sandy crayfish, the range of which has been reduced by more than 60%, can be found in the upper Big Sandy basin in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and eastern Kentucky.

The environmental group had claimed in a 2018 court case that the species was being damaged by sediment from mining activities that disrupted their stream habitat. The lawsuit said the Fish and Wildlife Service was not acting fast enough to identify habitat areas.

For the designation, the Fish and Animals service should be consulted if projects are planned in those areas.

“These protections throw a lifeline for these rapidly disappearing crayfish, which are swept away by mining pollution,” attorney Perrin de Jong said in a statement. “Protecting the habitat of these unique species not only helps prevent their extinction, but also guarantees water quality for people.”

The designation does not establish a formally protected area or set-aside land and has no influence on land ownership.

The proposal is open for 60 days for comment, after which the Fish and Wildlife Service takes a final decision.

