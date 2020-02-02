Federal agencies have handled sensitive documents more than 5000 times last year

OTTAWA – If a senior official of the RCMP intelligence service is accused of disclosing secret information, new figures last year reveal thousands of incidents in which federal agencies, including national police, have incorrectly processed sensitive documents.

Replies to Parliament following a question from conservative MP Jamie Schmale show that between 1 January and 10 December, 38 agencies reported more than 5,000 incidents in which classified or otherwise protected documents were stored in a way that did not satisfy the security requirements met.

That is on average about 20 such incidents within the government every working day.

The real number is likely to be higher, given that a large department, Global Affairs Canada, did not provide figures for the year, but reported thousands of such incidents in a 2016 survey.

The agencies say that no one lost their security clearance due to the expiration dates in 2019, which Schmale notes.

The government says that violations are identified through routine security controls – an ongoing awareness-raising measure designed to continuously improve practices.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 2, 2020.

The Canadian press