Fed agencies need to strengthen support for airports as it addresses revenue shortfalls

Government travel bans and precautions form part of a global effort to mitigate the epidemic of COVID-19, flatten the curve and prevent further outbreaks from overwhelming hospitals. Is designed to

An urgent concern for many airports and other airports in the world and Canadian aviation ecosystem is the significant loss of operating revenue caused by flight cancellations, travel bans, and a sharp drop in passengers.

Despite the catastrophic financial impact of COVID-19, airports must continue to pay fixed costs to maintain safe and secure operations and to facilitate the safe passage of Canadians.

The government’s announcement of a ten-month suspension of rent payments for 21 privately run National Airport Systems and Billy Bishop is a positive step. But in reality, rent reductions have little benefit to the industry. As rent is assessed on the basis of income, rent payments are negligible, as income to the airport has almost collapsed. Airports are seeking access to federal assistance programs such as the Canadian Emergency Wages Grant, but a significant number of Canadian airports that are already owned and operated by a large number of local governments are considered unlicensed. I still have questions about eligibility to influence.

Airport revenues, from airline and passenger fares to commercial activity, are directly related to traffic levels and evolution.

Canada’s airports are non-profit organizations that use the revenues of air and passenger expenses to cover operating costs such as capital and labor costs. Current projections point to airport industry losses of up to $ 2.2 billion in Canada and $ 70 billion worldwide compared to the pre-2020 COVID-19 baseline.

Nevertheless, the safety, security and health of airport staff and passengers remains a top priority. The airport cannot function without the various skilled and qualified personnel to carry out its main operations. However, the workforce at the airport is more than just basic work.

Many employees working at airports are actually employed by external organizations such as food and beverage, retail services, aviation services including ground handling, and administrative services such as border and security.

Based on sophisticated commercial intelligence data, both the personnel employed by airport operators and those employed by external organizations represent more than 355,000 jobs in Canada, more than 6 million jobs worldwide. I will. 60% of the aviation sector’s employment is “ground” at the airport, as the aviation sector accounts for 10.3 million jobs.

Most of the airport businesses that serve passengers, including retail stores, duty-free shops, restaurants, and parking lots, have already closed many of their businesses, significantly reducing economic activity.

In addition to providing essential services to the general public, these represent the airport’s major revenue channels.

According to the Air Transport Action Group [ATAG], this industry, including tourism, contributes to approximately 66 million directly or indirectly generated jobs.

The global economic impact of aviation is about $ 2.7 trillion, or 3.6% of GDP. Canada’s aviation sector produces $ 35 billion in gross GDP.

For decades, this industry has been a major catalyst in supporting the growth of other industries such as tourism. In fact, 57% of international tourism is supported by air travel, the primary mode of transport.

In Canada, travel and tourism generate $ 102 billion annually and are the country’s largest service export industry with annual revenues of $ 22.1 billion.

Financial remedies to protect the lives of airport staff

Canadian airports and corresponding airports around the world have identified some financial relief that the state should consider to mitigate a significant reduction in cash flow and ensure operational and business continuity at the airport. doing.

Some of the actions Canadian airports have requested from the Government of Canada include:

Urgent federal funding to inject liquidity into the airport to offset the collapse of all income sources.

Ensuring that all airports, regardless of ownership model, are eligible for all federal grants, programs, and grants available to Canadian companies and nonprofit organizations, including Canada’s Emergency Salary Grant Program.

New regulatory deadline flexibility and dedicated federal funding for airports to meet new regulatory requirements.

Postponement of new nonessential regulations.

A financing program that helps facilitate air travel and airport operations.

The CAC appreciates government leadership in this crisis and calls for direct action to stimulate air travel and initiate a restart of the Canadian economy.

Canadian airports also support international response and are seeking relief packages that include secured loans, grants, aviation-specific taxes and suspension or postponement of airport rents and concessions.

Angela Gittens is the Executive Director of Airport Council International and Daniel Robert Gooch is the Chairman of the Canada Airport Council.

