Xbox Game Pass is a pretty nice service. For a monthly subscription fee, players get access to tons of video game titles that they can download and enjoy every month. Likewise, more games are being added all the time, making the list grow month by month, but the next month in particular will appear to be good. A new tweet sent from Xbox Game Pass’s official Twitter account will keep players updated for subscribers over the coming weeks.

We don’t know exactly what’s coming from Xbox Game Pass service next month, but the tweet suggests February will be a really good month. It was something that made players wonder what might come out, although there is a clear title that hasn’t been exposed for an addition to the Xbox Game Pass in February.

Control from Remedy Entertainment was released in 2019 for the platforms PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It was a game that was eagerly awaited, and it was also last year that Phil Spencer may have been disappointed, revealing that the title would soon appear on the Xbox Game Pass service. This statement was later withdrawn by Microsoft and although there is no clear answer for the next few months, most fans remember the Xbox head’s comment again.

At the moment we don’t know exactly what will come out for the Xbox Game Pass in February this year, but we will know soon. In the meantime, what would you like to see transferred to Xbox Game Pass next?

February will be one

Really

𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮

𝔯𝔢𝔞𝔩𝔩𝔶

𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕪

𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓵𝓵𝔂

ʎllʎ

good month

– Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) January 26, 2020

Source: WCCFTECH