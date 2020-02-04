February 10 is the date when Apple suppliers can resume work

Major Apple suppliers are currently planning to resume production in China on February 10.

Most major Chinese companies have extended the Chinese New Year holidays to limit the spread of the corona virus. February 10 is the government’s target date to reopen factories and resume production.

Bloomberg reports that four major Apple suppliers have accepted this goal.

Foxconn’s Hon Hai, the primary manufacturer for the US company, said on Tuesday that it was still expecting the plants to be back on schedule across China. This follows from an SMS sent to Bloomberg News. Suppliers such as Quanta Computer Inc., Inventec Corp. and LG Display Co. also said they would be working in China again next week.

Apple is also currently planning to reopen its retail stores and offices at the same time. The company acknowledged the uncertainties surrounding the effects of the virus and made an above-average forecast for the current quarter. Analyst Ming Chi-Kuo estimates that iPhone deliveries may be 10% below expectations.

TSMC, an A-series chip supplier, had previously said that production is reportedly reported to affect a number of Apple products – including the new iPhone 9 / SE 2, which is expected to hit the market next month. stayed on course.

Some have suggested that February 10 is not realistic given the spread of the virus.

In recent days, doubts about the timing have increased as the death toll increases, workers are stuck in urban barriers, and the transportation of people and goods has been hampered. More than 20,000 people have been infected with the virus and more than 400 have died.

However, others say that the massive logistical effort required to resume public transportation on that day makes the government unlikely to change the date. Many workers traveled considerable distances to be with the family during the holidays and have to return to the cities to start work again.

“The most important variable is whether the government will delay production resumption, although this is not very likely for migrant workers returning due to the complexity of organizing transportation,” said Jeff Pu, analyst at GF Securities. He added that potential labor shortages are a serious problem that affects suppliers’ opinions.

Image: Electron microscope image of the novel corona virus 2019 from Hong Kong University.

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQw4zbhDIco [/ embed]