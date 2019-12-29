Featured news from March 2019: The Reporter

Loading...

Sue DeForge was only 14 when she met her first love, had her son and then lost him in the Minnesota court system.

This year, Vacaville's wife was scheduled to meet with the daughter she had missed for over 60 years and tell her in person how much she loved her.

He seems excited, does not adequately describe Sue's feelings.

He is happy to see how his eldest son has fared, but sad because he lost his childhood.

On the other hand, Sue herself was a girl when her story begins.

He was 14 years old and was in a movie with a friend in Minnesota when he noticed that two children were cheating in the movies.

"They kept throwing popcorn at us," he recalled.

They exchanged words later and began a love story.

He was from Greece and served in the army of that country.

She was a teenager from Minnesota who had lost her mother at age 8 and was helping her father take care of a younger brother.

Very soon, she was pregnant and told her boyfriend, who responded by fleeing back to Greece.

She told her father, who lent her support.

“I felt bad for the people I was hurting. I even felt bad for me, ”he recalled. "I wanted to stay with the baby."

But it was not like that.

For some reason they ended up in court, officials said they emancipated her from her father and that her baby was put up for adoption only a few weeks after Sue hugged her, kissed her and took her home.

"It was heartbreaking," he said. "I lost it".

No lawyer would help her get her baby back and she simply didn't know what to do.

"The judge decided that he (his father) was too old and I was too young," he added.

Life went on.

A year later, she met her husband, Air Force veteran Bernie DeForge, and Sue's father approved the marriage. They would have four children together and move to Vacaville in 1979 after Bernie's service at Travis Air Force Base.

Her youngest son, Chris, remembers a baby picture that her mother always had with her. He supposed it was from his sister, Kim, just to know the family's secret in 1986.

"It wasn't something we talked about," Bernie advised.

But Sue was sick, possibly dying, and Bernie wanted Chris to know everything.

"It made me feel like I wanted to meet her," Chris said.

For Sue, it was a sad moment.

“Everyone wants to be perfect. I thought, that doesn't make me very perfect. But I always loved her, ”he shared.

Over the past year, older sister Kim has been looking for her sister, Joy. Later they learned that Joy was also looking for them.

With the help of Facebook, Joy was found. And the communication began to flow.

"He sent flowers to my mother on Mother's Day," Chris said.

Sue had the opportunity to talk to Joy, and she is very happy that her childhood was good.

"It's what I wanted for her," he said. "I am very happy for everything they (their adoptive family) did for her."

It turns out that Joy lives near the Minnesota neighborhood where Sue grew up and shares the same career as her sister, Kim.

"My two daughters are nurses," said Sue. "Both are doing good for the world."

Kim and Joy will travel on Monday and a great family reunion will be held. Joy is expected to stay the week and the family will share everything they can.

It will be a moment that Sue never planned, never expected to happen. But as he has done for decades, he will rely on Bernie, to whom his father gave wise advice.

“He said:‘ You hold on to him. It will make you a good life, "said Sue." And he has. He is a very good husband. "

Will C. Wood High Director Adam Rich (left) and former soccer coach Jorge Ruiz-Chávez watch Thursday during a meeting on the program. (Matt Sieger – The reporter)

Some 60 parents, soccer players and others met on March 7 at the Will C. Wood High library, many to show their support for former head coach Jorge Ruiz-Chavez. The meeting was organized by Wood and the Vacaville Unified School District (VUSD) on the recent termination of Ruiz-Chavez.

Support for Chavez among the attendees seemed to be unanimous. He was also very strong and sincere.

Of the 25 children on the university team's soccer team, 17 showed up and the others, Ruiz-Chavez said after the meeting, were working or playing in a tournament in Las Vegas. The junior college team players also entered as a show of support after practice.

The young Justin Soto, who played three years for Ruiz-Chavez and was one of the captains of this year's team, spoke in support of the coach. Soto had collected 475 signatures in a petition to retain the coach. Senior co-captain Xavier Thompson also asked administrators to retain Ruiz-Chavez.

Also sitting with Wood's players in an apparent show of support for Ruiz-Chavez was a Vacaville soccer player, the young Carlos Bocanegra.

"That meant a lot," Ruiz said later. "I was amazed."

One of the most passionate speeches was Tom Newt, whose son, Dylan, played for Ruiz-Chavez. The coach named Dylan captain of the soccer team the first year he trained at Wood in 2016. Newt now attends Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

"Although I am delighted that the losses have become victories, I am more proud that (Ruiz-Chavez) has changed that culture," said Newt. “From day one, he instilled a family mentality. You see these players here, many of them wear nice shirts and ties … That happened because the first thing that the coach put into practice: & # 39; We will travel on the bus, with beautiful clothes, we will project a positive image , and when we get off that bus, they will know that we have met. We are organized, we are mature. "

"It blew my mind," Chavez said. "He was very humble and very emotional."

Wood has improved markedly in recent football seasons, going from zero league wins in Chávez's first year, to a league victory last year, to a 7-2-1 record in MEL This season, good for second place. Wood lost his first round playoff game to Christian Brothers.

Wood and VUSD's statement on Facebook reads as follows: “Unfortunately, the return of coach Chavez is not possible. We sympathize and agree that this change in WCW soccer leadership is discouraging, and we are committed to finding an exceptional coach to lead and develop our students. "

That statement that the return of Ruiz-Chavez "is not possible" caused a lot of dismay for parents and soccer players.

Justin Soto's mother, Salina, described how her son was devastated when he read the statement on Facebook. He felt that all his efforts to collect signatures in the petition had no purpose.

Director Adam Rich and Christopher Hulett, the assistant superintendent of Human Resources, VUSD, who also attended, acknowledged that communication through Facebook was poorly performed.

"We have to improve on that," Rich acknowledged of the communication. "We are working with our team to talk about what our communication strategy is, what our plan is if something like this happens in the future. Because this did not work."

Rich told The Reporter that it was possible that Chavez could be rehired.

He reiterated that at the March 7 meeting.

"We want to keep that option open for coach Chavez," Rich said. “We have a duty to respond to mistakes as school administrators. We take care of the welfare of the students. We are in charge of how things work here, and we are in charge of the staff. And we have to make sure our staff is responsible. But we must also ensure that it is an appropriate response. And the amount of reflections we have made in recent days, in the last two weeks, we want to find a way to move forward and improve and improve in this process. "

Ruiz-Chavez said at the meeting: “Mistakes were made. I take responsibility for the mistakes I made in the process. And the key is to move forward with this and continue with this great culture that we started here … to move in a positive direction. ”

Many of the attendees seemed relieved and pleased that Ruiz-Chavez could be rehired.

Rich explained that if an accredited teacher (Ruiz-Chavez has no credential) wants to train a high school team, he is entitled to that position. However, he added that it is very difficult to get teachers to train and that in California 70 percent of coaches are not teachers. Ruiz-Chavez can run again and, if no teacher wants to train, he will be considered for the position.

Rich added that Wood does not want to lose the "culture change" that Ruiz-Chávez has made in the football program.

"The impact of the program is clear," he said. "The positive aspects are very clear."

Some felt their termination revolved around an incident on February 12 when an unknown person informed Wood's athletic department that one of Vacaville's soccer players had not been eligible due to his age. Wood informed Vacaville High, which confirmed the player's ineligibility and informed the Monticello Empire League, as well as the office of the Sac-Joaquin Section.

As a result, Vacaville High lost its first round playoff game that day, as well as every win or draw in which the player participated. The student, who is 20 years old, was eligible as a 19-year-old junior, but not in his senior season.

Jennifer Leonard, VUSD public information officer, stated: “The student enrolled as a freshman at Vacaville High School in another country, and we do not require proof of citizenship and some other documents. So that was … we needed him to be older when he enrolled as a freshman from another country. "

Because Wood and VUSD cannot comment on personnel matters, it is not known whether Ruiz-Chavez was involved in the disclosure that the student was not eligible. He maintains his position as a paraprofessional instructional assistant for English Language Development at Wood.