Feature Request: Support for portrait sidecars

Since the end of last year, I’ve been using Apple’s fantastic sidecar feature, which allows me to easily use my iPad Pro as a secondary display for my MacBook Pro. Overall, I have such a great experience that I use this setup and skip an external display, but there is an improvement that I would really like to see at Sidecar …

If you haven’t used Sidecar yet and you have a compatible Mac and iPad, it’s really worth trying. My colleague Zac has a useful guide on how to turn your iPad with Sidecar into a second wireless (or wired) display for your Mac.

My only problem outside of some minor quirks is that currently only landscape orientation is supported for iPads with Sidecar. I would really love it if the portrait orientation support was for an even better experience.

For my own use case, the portrait for my sidecar display is helpful to show more content, since my 11-inch iPad Pro often has Slack or a second browser window open when it is connected to my 15-inch MacBook Pro. The vertical real estate would be more helpful than choosing the width.

I imagine there are many use cases, from programmers to musicians, creatives and many others who would also like to have a sidecar setup for portraits, be it for mobile use if they are not working on larger external monitors or maybe even for primary use.

With an 11-inch portrait iPad next to a 15-inch MacBook Pro, you effectively get a 21.5-inch screen size. Okay, you change the aspect ratio by making it wider but not increasing the vertical pixels, but you got the idea it’s a great canvas! 😄.

What do you think? Would you like to see how Apple updates Sidecar in portrait mode? Which use cases do you find valuable?

If you agree with the idea, you can let Apple know by giving feedback here!

