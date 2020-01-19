I have been subscribed to Apple Music since the first day of its launch in 2015. Despite the moments of flirting with Spotify, easy access with all my Apple devices, a familiar interface and the iCloud music library (for my personalized live music), Apple Music has always been at home for my family. If you had told me in 2005 that we would pay $ 14.99 a month for my whole family to access almost all of the music in the world, I would have thought you were crazy. The Apple Music family plan is one of the best deals of all services. As we look at iOS 14 and 2020, I have a request for simple functionality. I would like Apple to create an Apple Music “Kids Mode” to preserve the For You and Replay results.

I take my kids to school every day, and right now we’re alternating between the soundtrack of Frozen 2 and the songs of Phineas and Ferb. As you can imagine, my 2019 Replay playlist is going to be useless. When Apple unveiled Replay in November 2019, I was delighted to see how it worked. I took a look at my list from 2015, and it was pretty good. Once I started looking at 2016 and beyond, they were useless to me. My kids, on the other hand, would probably have liked them. They are filled with songs that we listen to on the way to school. I would like this to become a problem of the past in 2020. Here are some ways Apple could solve this problem:

Private listening mode

One possible approach is for Apple to allow users to stay private for a period of time, and anything that is listened to will not affect For You or future updates to Replay. Ideally, iOS would even learn that I usually activate it during the week when I leave the house and automatically suggest activating it. One downside here is that I would have to activate it manually.

Use AI to determine what children’s music is

Another possible way for Apple to fix this is to use AI and machine learning to understand that the Frozen 2 soundtrack does not match any of the other music I usually listen to and ignore it when development of For You recommendations and proofreading updates. Apple Music could offer a way for the user to help them “practice” with the music I like versus the music my kids want to hear.

User profiles in Apple Music

Apple may also offer user profiles in Apple Music related to your Apple family sharing setup. It could work similarly to how you can edit user profiles on Apple TV. Getting into the car, I could switch to a profile of one of my children to see their library and the listening data would have an impact on their For You and Replay information.

Manually delete entire albums (including each instance) or artists

The last way I found was that Apple would allow users to delete entire albums (including each instance) or artist from their account and therefore adjust recommendations based on it. I could delete the history where I listened to Frozen 2 repeatedly for three months.

Apple Music “Kids Mode” Summary

What do you think of my suggestions for Apple to create an Apple Music “children’s fashion”? Are you facing the same problem as me regarding your For You and Apple Music Replay recommendations? I would love to hear your thoughts, comments and suggestions below.

FTC: We use automatic affiliate links to generate income. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Lor8pt_Rnk (/ embedded)