Fears for Australians on a contaminated prison ship

Endangered Australians trapped on a “contaminated prison ship” off Japan feared for their lives when the on-board infection rate tripled, making it the most common coronavirus case outside mainland China.

Seven Australians are among 61 passengers who are affected by the potentially fatal disease and will have to remain in quarantine for up to two more weeks.

At least three cruise ships in Asia had disrupted their travel plans due to outbreak fears, and the Westerdam in the East China Sea could not find a port to accept them. Thousands of people were caught in the sea at sea.

An infected Australian Diamond Princess passenger from Japan, who did not want to be named, told ABC that her symptoms were mild, but she was more concerned that her husband could develop it over the age of 70.

“He is very concerned and very upset and will need help. He cannot come to the hospital with me because there is no space and it would obviously be dangerous, “she said.

“He tested negative, but … he was asked to be tested again because he was obviously in close contact with me. I worry if he has the virus it will get into his chest … he is quite old. “

“I feel good. A little bit stressed as you can imagine and quite scared. It’s pretty much the same as fighting an infection with a low level of infection, I think.

“But nothing big. No temperatures, no headaches. Not really.”

Terrified tourists have described being trapped on board a “contaminated prison”. One said that the ABC people were basically “doomed to fail” after realizing they were in close contact with the first infected passenger – an 80-year-old Hong Kong man.

A second cruise ship, the World Dream, is quarantined with 2,666 passengers in Hong Kong, while around 2,000 people on Westerham have been deported from the Philippines and Japan.

To date, 680 people have died and 31,400 infected worldwide.

Thousands of passengers are trapped on three cruise ships in Asia, including the Diamond Princess (pictured), who is concerned about the fear of the corona virus. Photo: Getty

While face masks have sold out all over the world – including in Australian pharmacies – the World Health Organization warns of hoarding.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said demand has increased 100-fold, leading to a “severe” disruption to the world’s frontline supply of masks, robes, gloves, and other protective equipment for healthcare professionals.

The situation was made worse by people who are not medical professionals who buy it for their own use.

According to Dr. Ghebreyesus require frontline health workers in China, where 31,211 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported, for most of these supplies.

Second Australian evacuation

The next group of Australian coronavirus evacuees expected from Wuhan is being quarantined in an old mining camp near Darwin. However, the flight has been reportedly delayed.

Passengers on the second flight, who want to pick up Australians from China, will be brought to the village of Manigurr-ma in Howard Springs, 30 km from Darwin, where Christmas Island cannot accommodate two hundred evacuees.

They are checked before boarding China and are continuously monitored by medical personnel during the flight, according to the Australian government.

The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age report that the departure, originally scheduled for Friday evening, was delayed after receiving no official Wuhan landing permit.

Anyone who feels uncomfortable when they arrive in Darwin will be taken straight to the hospital, where they will be quarantined. This emerges from the joint statement by Home Secretary Peter Dutton, Health Minister Greg Hunt and Australian Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy.

So far, 15 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Australia: five in Queensland, four each in NSW and Victoria, and two in South Australia.

The doctor’s death causes anger and grief

China’s online platforms broke out in unprecedented anger and grief over the death of Li Wenliang, the whistleblower doctor who was the first to raise the alarm about the coronavirus.

Dr. Wenliang was diagnosed just a week ago, and his death on Friday was reported, rejected, and finally confirmed, leading to outrage that he had to die twice.

The hashtags “Wuhan government owes Dr. Li Wenliang an apology” and “We want freedom of speech” were reportedly used on Chinese social media with around 1.5 billion views, but were quickly censored.

Social media users have condemned the way Dr. Wenliang was arrested and harassed by the authorities when he initially tried to warn colleagues and the public about the emerging mysterious illness.

Some experts claim that China’s secrecy could hide the real numbers, with fears that the true infection rate could be ten times higher.

Coronavirus delicacy

Chinese researchers believe they have identified the creature that the coronavirus passed on to humans – the illegal delicacy pangolin.

Scientists say the outbreak could have spread from bats to the only scaly mammal in the world that is valued in Asia for food and medicine.

Pangolins are among the most traded mammals in Asia, although they are protected under international law because their meat is considered a delicacy in countries like China and their scales are used in traditional medicine, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

“This latest discovery will be of great importance for the prevention and control of the source (the virus),” said the South China Agricultural University, which led the research, in a statement on its website.

According to China’s official Xinhua news agency, the genome sequence of the new coronavirus strain separated from pangolines in the study was 99 percent identical to that of infected people. The investigation showed that pangolines are the “most likely intermediate host”.

Dirk Pfeiffer, professor of veterinary medicine at City University in Hong Kong, however, warned that the study was still far from proving that pangolines had transmitted the virus.

“You can draw more definitive conclusions by comparing the prevalence (of the coronavirus) between different species using representative samples, which is almost certainly not the case,” he said.

Even then, a connection to people had to be established via food markets such as the Wuhan market, said Professor Pfeiffer.

-with AAP