Fear of Sanders is growing in the democratic establishment

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during an election freeze in 2016. (Shutterstock)

By STEVE PEOPLES and ALEXANDRA JAFFE Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Increasingly concerned that Bernie Sanders could become her party’s presidential nominee, incumbent Democrats are warning primary voters that the self-described democratic socialist would fight to defeat President Donald Trump and the party’s chances in the prime ministerial house to affect races of the Senate and the governors.

Urgent warnings come as Sanders shows new signs of strength in the first two states of the President’s main calendar, Iowa and New Hampshire, underpinned by a dominant fundraiser. The Vermont senator largely eluded scrutiny last year as his rivals doubted the bizarre 78-year-old’s ability to win the nomination. But less than a month before the start in Iowa, the doubters are forced to take Sanders seriously.

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel warned Democrats that Sanders’ status as a democratic socialist and his unwavering support for Medicare for All would not play a good role among swing voters in the states that matter most 2020th

“You need a candidate with a message that can help us win swing voters in battlefield countries,” Emanuel said in an interview. “The difficulty increases dramatically with a candidacy from Bernie Sanders. It just gets a lot more difficult. “

The increasingly vocal concerns come from a number of political veterans associated with the Obama administration and the moderate wing of the 2020 field, including those who served as former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and support the Colorado Senator, Michael Bennet.

In a way, the criticism is not surprising.

For decades, Sanders has struggled to change the nation’s political and economic system, creating a long list of political opponents. For example, many people associated with Hillary Clinton still blame Sanders for not working hard enough to support them after their long and bitter presidential feud in 2016. Some Democrats still accuse him of not being enough team players.

Sanders’ chief strategist Jeff Weaver dismissed the growing criticism as an expression of the strength of his candidacy.

He’s raised more money in the last quarter than any other democratic candidate – practically anything from small donors – and he’s considered a legitimate candidate to win Iowa and New Hampshire next month.

“People in Washington are afraid of Bernie Sanders,” said Weaver. “The truth of the matter is that, over the years, her centrist approach has taken us to the place where someone like Donald Trump can be elected.”

Barely four weeks before February 3 in Iowa, Sanders’ critics are trying to raise the volume.

Affected are many Democrats who are responsible for maintaining the majority of the party in the House of Representatives and increasing their minority in the Senate and governorate districts across the country.

Californian MP Ami Bera, who, as part of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s “Frontline” program to protect vulnerable members of the House of Representatives, warned earlier this fall that a Sanders nomination would force more than 40 Democratic candidates in competitive districts, one of which is most of Trump’s four were promoted years ago – “before the candidate runs away.”

In particular, Bera cited Sanders’ health plan, which would replace the country’s private insurance system with a state Medicare for All system.

“You have to take Senator Sanders seriously,” said Bera, who supported Biden. “These will be difficult positions for our members.”

Montana Senator Jon Tester, who led the Senate Democratic campaign arm in Trump’s last round of voting, warned Republicans “to hold really good elections on who is at the top of the list.”

“I come from a country that is damn red. There is no doubt in the state of Montana that it is not a good thing to be” socialist “before” democratic “in the state of Montana,” Tester, who did not support a candidate for 2020, said about Sanders “He can overcome that, but I think he will have to do it.”

Several Sanders critics noted that he had largely escaped intense scrutiny throughout the campaign, partly because some believed that U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, another progressive hallmark, was a stronger candidate who supported him would cannibalize. However, Warren’s candidacy is trying to keep the momentum going. These assumptions are now being questioned.

“He has now turned out to be someone who has the opportunity to win the nomination,” said former Obama adviser Ben LaBolt, who does not join a 2020 campaign but opposes Sanders.

LaBolt conquered the short list of Sander’s achievements from three decades in Congress. During this time, the senator wrote only a handful of bills that eventually became law, despite Sanders’ camp insisting that he made significant changes in and outside of Washington.

“He’s more concerned about screaming in the wild to take an ideological point of view than doing things,” said LaBolt.

Sanders is also facing persistent questions about his age after suffering a heart attack late last year. He is the oldest candidate in the race and, if elected, the oldest president in US history.

Former Colorado Senator Gary Hart, who supports Bennet’s outsider offer, did not want to select any of the candidates for criticism. But he said Sanders wasn’t the strongest candidate and suggested that it was fair to take Sanders’ age into account.

“I think health has become a problem, whether we like it or not,” said Hart, 83, in an interview. “I’m older than Senator Sanders, so I can say that. I think it’s time for a generation change.”

Marshall Matz, who acted as political advisor to Senator George McGovern’s failed presidential candidacy in 1972, was more direct in his warning to the Democrats. If they nominate Sanders, the party should expect the same landslide loss that McGovern had inflicted on President Richard Nixon decades ago.

“I think he would not only lose, but also lose a lot – and I don’t think the country can afford it,” said Matz, noting that McGovern generated as much crowd and excitement as Sanders.

Indeed, there is evidence in Iowa that Sanders will be in a strong position as Caucus Day approaches.

Josh Kennedy, a 36-year-old Sanders supporter from West Branch, Iowa, said he had been curious about Warren before, but was not impressed by her on the campaign. He is on board again with Sanders.

“You know exactly what you’re getting with him,” said Kennedy.

Sanders was constantly attracting large crowds as he crossed the state over the New Year holidays. In his campaign, he spoke to almost 6,000 supporters at 16 events. More than 1,300 people met for a Des Moines party on New Year’s Eve.

The supporters also emerged in rural areas.

Tracy Freese, leader of the Grundy County Democratic Party and supporter of Sanders, said she counted around 250 people in the Grundy Center Community Hall for Sanders last weekend, a number she described as “incredible.”

“Placing so many people in one room in a little red county was crazy for Bernie on a Saturday,” she said.

People reported from New York.

Find out about the 2020 campaign with AP experts in the weekly “Ground Game” political podcast.