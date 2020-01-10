FCC pays ISPs to provide broadband with a monthly data limit of 250 GB

Loading...

Getty Images

The Federal Communications Commission plans to grant a request from AT&T and other ISPs to allocate more funds to rural broadband services for slower services with lower data caps.

Ajit Pai, chairman of the FCC, initially proposed to distribute $ 20.4 billion for rural broadband services to ISPs that offer three levels of service: an entry level for 25Mbps download and 3Mbps -Upload speeds with a data limit of at least 150 GB per month; an average bandwidth of 100 Mbit / s with a data limit of at least 2 TB per month and 20 Mbit / s with a data limit of at least 2 TB per month; and a “Gigabit performance” of 1 Gbit / s down and 500 Mbit / s up with a data limit of at least 2 TB.

AT&T, Frontier, Windstream and their lobby group, however, urged the FCC to either lower the middle class standards or add another class that would be below the middle class. The FCC is adhering to an updated plan that it released yesterday and is scheduled for January 30.

In particular, the FCC has added a new level of 50 Mbit / s down and 5 Mbit / s up, with a data limit of at least 250 GB per month. The FCC also raised the planned lowest level cap from 150 GB to 250 GB. AT&T and other ISPs had targeted an upper limit of 150 GB for both the 25/3 and 50/5 Mbit / s level.

The FCC will run a reverse auction to distribute $ 20.4 billion to ISPs offering rural-level services at the specified speeds and data limits over a 10-year period. The new program is called Rural Digital Opportunity Fund and will replace the existing Connect America Fund. Like all FCC universal utilities, the new fund would be paid for by Americans through fees on their phone bills.

In practice, the addition of the new tier means that part of the federal funding that would have been used for a 100/20 Mbit / s service with a generous 2 TB data limit is for a 50/5 Mbit / s service could be used with a much stricter data limit of 250 GB. It is also possible that 50 / 5Mbps projects receive funding that would otherwise have increased to 25 / 3Mbps. However, the FCC expects to distribute funds for 25/3 Mbit / s services “only in areas where higher speeds are not economical”, which suggests that the 50/5 Mbit / s layer is likely to be one plays a major role in the program. The total pool of $ 20.4 billion or just over $ 2 billion a year remains unchanged.

For Internet users, it would be better if the 25/3 Mbit / s and 50/5 Mbit / s levels required data limits of more than 250 GB. This amount has long been out of date for strong Internet users – Comcast increased the data limit from 300 GB to 1 TB in April 2016. A year ago, an investigation by OpenVault found that US cable internet customers use an average of 268.7 GB per GB per month and 4.1 percent of households used at least 1 TB. The average usage was 145.2 GB per month.

However, the upper limits do not remain at 250 GB indefinitely. The FCC said it chose the amount because the Measuring Broadband America test program recently found an average monthly usage of 251.45 GB per month. The FCC plan plans to update the 250GB cap annually based on the “average use of a majority of fixed broadband customers”.

However, there is no proposed mechanism for automatically updating the speeds per year.

Small ISPs rejected slower speeds

Two groups, representing smaller ISPs, previously asked the FCC to reject calls for slower speeds. NTCA (Rural Broadband Association) and ACA Connects (formerly American Cable Association) wrote: “Indeed, it would be a remarkable step backwards … to introduce lower standards – such as lower upstream speeds or completely new, lower speed levels.”

To justify the rejection of the small ISP argument, the FCC said: “The addition of a 50/5 Mbps performance level supports our goal of motivating providers to establish networks that provide services that consumers need today and in the future sure that minimal speed service is available in the most difficult to use areas. “

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, part of the Commission’s democratic minority, has unsuccessfully urged the Republican majority to introduce more forward-looking speed standards. The 25 / 3Mbps entry level is too low, she argues.

Ten years ago, the FCC standard for measuring broadband delivery was only 200 kbps per second, which sounds absurd today. The FCC increased this standard to 4 Mbit / s and 1 Mbit / s in 2010 and to 25 Mbit / s and 3 Mbit / s in 2015. Pai, who was then the commissioner but not the chairman, voted against raising the standard to 25/3 Mbit / s.

The 200 kbps standard that was used 10 years ago is “weirdly slow today,” said Rosenworcel in August. “But with this proposal we adopt today’s standard and assume that it will make sense in ten years. That is not correct.”

FCC broadband cards still inaccurate

Rosenworcel is also not impressed by the updated plan. In a statement to Ars, she pointed out that the FCC’s broadband cards are inaccurate and should be revised before the FCC distributes $ 20.4 billion. The FCC voted in August to collect more accurate data, but it could pick the first auction winners before the government has a better idea of ​​which parts of the country lack broadband.

“The agency appears to be making its latest efforts before attempting to address the fundamental issues with its broadband cards,” Rosenworcel told Ars this week. “Everyone knows how bad the agency’s information is about where the service is located and where not. So we need cards before money and data before delivery. “

The FCC plan states that data problems can be resolved by splitting the funds into two auction phases. The first auction, which would start later this year and would distribute $ 16 billion of the $ 20.4 billion, would “target areas where current data confirms that they are completely unserved,” said it in the FCC plan.

“If we rely on a two-step process, we can quickly start an auction for 2020 for areas that we already know for certain that are currently not being served. At the same time, by running a second auction, we can ensure that others Areas do not remain. ” identified additional non-served locations by improving our data collection for broadband delivery, “the plan said.

Pai said in an announcement on Wednesday that “the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is the biggest step the FCC has taken to bridge the digital divide.”

The FCC announced this week that around 6 million locations (i.e. homes and businesses) would be eligible for funding in the first auction phase. However, it was previously announced that the project “will connect up to 4 million homes and small businesses”.

Gigabit providers will get more money

In the reverse auction, the FCC assigns a weight to each tier, which weight helps determine how much money an ISP receives to provide services at the specified speeds and limits.

On a positive note, the FCC weighting system prefers services at higher speeds. The FCC prefers lower weight levels – the gigabit level is assigned a zero weight, so ISPs that promise gigabit services should get more money for each location they serve.

The assigned weight for the 25 / 3Mbps level is 50, which will not change from the original proposal to revision. In the original planning, the weight of the 100/20 Mbit / s layer was 25, and that has dropped to 20. The brand new 50/5-Mbit / s layer with a data limit of 250 GB weighs 35.

There are also latency standards. Services with a latency of 100 ms or less are not penalized with a higher weight. Services with higher latency of up to 750 ms are given an additional weight of 40 ms, which means that conventional satellite services are at a disadvantage compared to wired or wireless landline services. The FCC declined calls to request lower latencies.